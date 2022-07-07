 Tom Clancy's The Division: Resurgence to be released for iOS and Android with a New York storyline - PhoneArena
Tom Clancy's The Division: Resurgence to be released for iOS and Android with a New York storyline

For all lovers of Tom Clancy's The Division franchise, the popular RPG will be making its way from consoles and computers to the mobile realm. The latest Division: Resurgence will be released for both iOS and Android in 2023, report its developers from Ubisoft, while they are creating an exclusive for mobile storyline that will be based in New York.

The Division Resurgence mobile title is shaping up as a free ROG shooter that will have a campaign that is different from Tom Clancy’s The Division 1 and 2 in the franchise. "It takes place in a contemporary post-crisis America where a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the government," chimes Unisoft.

The "Strategic Homeland Division" is the one that has to take care of peace and protection and you will be its willing agent like in other Division titles. As usual, Ubisoft promises "stunning" graphics, and says that "controls and user interface are specifically tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices."

There will be both single and co-op missions set in the large open world of the new PVE campaign and fans of the game know what fun is to be had with looting and modding to upgrade your character, weapons, or assorted accessories. 

If you are interested to take the shoot'em-up mobile RPG for a spin, you can sign up for the closed Tom Clancy The Division Resurgence alpha and give precious feedback to the developers while you enjoy the franchise on the admittedly smallish screen of your mobile.
