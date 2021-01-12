Is Tim Cook planning on stealing Samsung's thunder with surprise Wednesday announcement?

"CBS This Morning" this morning (see what we did there?), a small part of an interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook was broadcast. The taped interview will be shown in its entirety on Wednesday during which Cook will make an important announcement relating to Apple. Tomorrow is January 13th which will be the day before Samsung will introduce its new Galaxy S21 flagship line up consisting of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra. But is Apple planning on stealing some of Sammy's thunder? OnThis Morning" this morning (see what we did there?), a small part of an interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook was broadcast. The taped interview will be shown in its entirety on Wednesday during which Cook will make an important announcement relating to Apple.











Gayle King, the host of the morning show and the person who interviewed the executive, said that Cook's announcement is significant although it is not related to a new product. Still, King said that Cook's announcement is about "something bigger and better" and is "very exciting." While this might not be a clue giving away the subject of what Apple's CEO is going to talk about, the interview showed that King was at an undisclosed Apple Store while speaking to Cook; the latter was talking from Apple Park in Cupertino.





During the short portion of the interview that was played on the show today, the 60-year old Cook was asked about events that took place in the Capitol last week. After the riot, Apple removed social media site Parler from the App Store for failing to moderate comments that could lead to violent actions. Cook himself called for those responsible to be "held accountable." He said, "I think it's key that people be held accountable for it. This is not something that should skate. This is something that we've got to be very serious about and understand. And then we need to move forward." He added that, "I think no one is above the law. I mean, that's a great thing about our country, and we're a rule of law country. I think everyone that had a part in it needs to be held accountable."





