This popular messaging app makes you vulnerable to prying eyes and media theft





According to Trustwave, if a GO SMS Pro user sends a photo or another file to someone who doesn't use the app, the media file in question will be sent as a link, that can be opened in any internet browser, on any device, and by anyone. On top of that, the links are generated in a sequential fashion, and thus are easy to guess. A malicious person could easily start sifting through countless private images that were sent via the app, finding any random people's photos and media that they probably thought was privately shared between just one another.Trustwave says that the privacy and security issue with this app was reported to its developer all the way back in August, but the developer never responded. It's not clear if the issue has been patched since then, but for now, if you find yourself using messaging apps that aren't made by trusted developers, it's best to uninstall them. Especially if those apps are handling your private information.