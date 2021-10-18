Here are seven secret iPhone codes that could come in handy

Did you know that Apple has endowed the iPhone with seven secret codes? Of course not, or else they wouldn't be secret. The Sun released a list of these secret codes describing exactly what they do.

Many of you know exactly what an IMEI number is. The International Mobile Equipment Identity is an identifier unique to your phone. If you decide to unlock your device to join another carrier, you'll need to have this number handy. You'll also be asked for this number if your phone is lost or stolen since it can be used to shut down the handset's ability to make a phone call. To obtain your iPhone's IMEI number, tap in *#06# using the virtual keyboard and the number will appear on the screen.





How would you like to find a better 4G LTE signal? Type in the code *3001#12345#* and hit the green call send button. A secret menu will appear and will tell you to tap on LTE and "Serving Cell Meas". The closer the number that appears on the top of the screen is to zero, the stronger your signal is. Moving the handset around will make the number change. "Negative 50" and "Negative 40" means good service and "Negative 140" means that your phone has no service at all.





Just because you don't want your phone number to show up when you make a call on your iPhone doesn't mean that you're a spammer, does it? In the U.S., hitting *67 before you dial a number will block Caller ID from showing your number on the recipient's phone. Outside of the U.S., try hitting #31# to block Caller ID.





If you want to forward an incoming call to another number, dial *61* followed by the phone number that you want the calls forwarded to. Then tap the # key and the green dial button. To forward an incoming call when your iPhone is unavailable, dial *62* followed by the phone number that you want the calls forwarded to. Then tap the # key and the green dial button. To forward a call when your iPhone is busy, dial *67* followed by the phone number that you want the calls forwarded to. Then tap the # key and the green dial button.





You can deactivate call forwarding at any time by dialing the same number and pressing the green call number.

If you don't have an unlimited plan, you can dial *646# to see how many minutes you have remaining on your plan for the month. You can also prevent others from making calls on your iPhone by pressing *33* followed by your PIN, the # key, and the green dial button. This would be useful if you lend your iPhone to someone but don't want them making any calls using the handset.





Call waiting will alert you if you already are in the middle of a phone call and you receive an incoming call. To enable this feature, dial *43# and then click the green dial button. You can disable call waiting by going through the same process again.





We should inform you that these codes aren't just meant for the latest iPhone models. Some of these codes will work with older versions of the device. Your location will also determine which of the codes will work with your device.