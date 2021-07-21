Save money with Tello's incredible mobile plans

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

What is an MVNO?

Quick rundown of Tello’s advantages

Create your custom plan, save tons of money

Control your account with an easy online interface

Bring your own phone, keep your number

Flexible family plans with no extra fees

Use your data for mobile hotspot

Use your free minutes for international calling (60+ countries)

Change your plan parameters at any time

Cancel at any time, no fee

Excellent, human-operated customer service

Referral program (read below)

Current promo: 25% off for your first 6 months on Tello!





(PhoneArena readers get an extra 15% off for the first month of service)

Tello plans: mix and match data and talk minutes, get an unbelievable price





Tello ready-made plans:





Economy - 1 GB, unlimited talk and text, $7.5/mo promo ($10/mo after)

- 1 GB, unlimited talk and text, $7.5/mo promo ($10/mo after) Value - 2 GB, unlimited talk and text, $10.5/mo promo ($14/mo after)

- 2 GB, unlimited talk and text, $10.5/mo promo ($14/mo after) Smart - 4 GB, unlimited talk and text, $14.3/mo promo ($19/mo after)

- 4 GB, unlimited talk and text, $14.3/mo promo ($19/mo after) Data - Unlimited data, talk, text, $29.3/mo promo ($39/mo after)

Tello mix and match plans:





Family plans





Extra benefits

What phones are compatible with Tello?

Unlocked

GSM-compatible

Has LTE bands 2, 4, and 12

Has VoLTE support

Tello referral program (refer a friend)

