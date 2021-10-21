Leaked internal document reveals that T-Mobile is having issues with upgrades

According to The T-Mo Report , T-Mobile is having issues with its internal systems. A leaked document and comments from some employees reveal that the "Upgrade Dashboard" used by employees inside the company's retail stores is suffering from an outage. Online orders are not affected.

The document also notes that regular phone upgrades, Jump and Jump On Demand orders, and "Ship-To" orders (orders being shipped to customers' homes) are affected by the outage. The Mobile Experts are supposed to apologize to customers for any inconvenience. The document also shows that the problems began on Thursday afternoon at 1:33 pm Pacific Time.





T-Mobile posted some workarounds for reps including the use of a mobile point of sale device (like a smartphone) to complete an upgrade. For Jump and Jump On Demand, the document suggests that reps use downtime procedures. As a result, when it comes to simple upgrades, the only problem that customers might face is a longer waiting time at T-Mobile stores and in big box retailers like Best Buy.





Customers using Jump and Jump On Demand will not be able to use either service until the bug is exterminated.

