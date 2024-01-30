T-Mobile hikes its peak 5G download data speeds 10x for fans attending the Super Bowl

Got tickets to the Super Bowl? The big game will be played in Allegiant Stadium, located in Las Vegas, on February 11th. Regardless if you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, T-Mobile has improved the 5G experience inside the stadium so that T-Mobile customers can enjoy peak download data speeds of 1.2Gbps. Peak upload speeds can reach an amazing 200Mbps.





Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile, said, "Everyone knows Las Vegas is a hub for the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world, especially with the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix late last year. That's why we set the bar high and invested early in extensive permanent upgrades across the region, so T-Mobile customers can stay connected better than ever before, not just during one event, but year-round."









Among the changes made inside and outside Allegiant Stadium by T-Mobile is the enhancement of zippy fast mmWave signals. The carrier did this so that "fans on T-Mobile 's network can quickly update their social feeds, friends and family on the latest plays with our fastest possible 5G speeds."





Since the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, T-Mobile made some permanent upgrades to its network in Las Vegas including:

Cosmopolitan and Fontainebleau upgrades enhance the network experience for T-Mobile customers inside both locations.

customers inside both locations. Harry Reid International Airport mmWave upgrades ensure travelers on T-Mobile’s network have access to our fastest 5G speeds while making their way through the airport.

17 more small cell sites added across the city.





In addition, T-Mobile has temporarily enhanced data speeds at key celebration locations in Las Vegas:



