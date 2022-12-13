Support for Microsoft’s Authenticator app on Apple Watch to end in 2023









As the FAQ article suggests, Apple Watch users should delete the app when the time comes, as otherwise it would just be taking up space on their watch. As of now, there is no specific date and time stated, but we’re expecting the article to reference January 1st of 2023.



Some users have suggested online that while the WatchOS app itself may become outdated, the iOS or iPad OS versions of the Microsoft Authenticator will still be capable of sending you the needed prompts via notifications, but we’ve not seen a confirmation on that as of now.



While it may cost you a bit more time to take your phone out of your pocket, unlock it and then check out the authentication prompt, it is still something you can do with Microsoft Authenticator for iOS or iPad OS (available on Android phones and tablets too).



Though we get the frustration of not having the app itself available on your watch, it is still important to stick to using 2FA, even if it might be a tad more time-consuming of a task. After all, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.



As of now, Microsoft hasn’t made a statement regarding the matter, nor about the upcoming security improvements, which are planned for the authenticator app. This may not have been the news you were hoping for, but at least you won’t have to worry about why your Authenticator on WatchOS randomly stopped working.