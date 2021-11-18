Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Podcast subscriptions on Spotify feature gains global availability

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Podcast subscriptions on Spotify feature gains global availability
Podcast subscriptions on Spotify are now launching internationally, reports 9to5Mac. Currently, the feature was reserved for customers residing in the United States, but now, content creators from around the world will get the possibility to create subscriber-exclusive podcasts on the popular music-streaming platform.

Spotify Podcasts subscriptions now launching internationally


Creators around the world will now be able to mark episodes of their podcasts as "subscribers-only" content, making them exclusive for paying subscribers. Currently, no new features are added to this functionality, it is just bringing it to more people around the world.

Here's the list of all the countries the feature is now going to be available in, apart from the US: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Support for the feature for Canada, Germany, Austria, and France is coming next week. The feature launched earlier this year for select creators on the platform, and then in August, it expanded to all US podcast creators.

Apple Podcasts also has a similar feature that launched earlier this year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Get an eyeful of these new emojis that could arrive in 2022
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Get an eyeful of these new emojis that could arrive in 2022
Replacing your iPhone 13 display no longer risks breaking Face ID on latest iOS beta
by Rado Minkov,  1
Replacing your iPhone 13 display no longer risks breaking Face ID on latest iOS beta
AR/VR company claims Meta infringed its patent for a glove that allows users to feel VR objects by touch
by Iskra Petrova,  0
AR/VR company claims Meta infringed its patent for a glove that allows users to feel VR objects by touch
Huawei looking to trick the US trade ban by licensing smartphone designs
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Huawei looking to trick the US trade ban by licensing smartphone designs
The best Google Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is already live at Best Buy
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The best Google Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is already live at Best Buy
-$150
Verizon lets you link your number to Alexa, for hands-free calls
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Verizon lets you link your number to Alexa, for hands-free calls
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless