Podcast subscriptions on Spotify feature gains global availability

Podcast subscriptions on Spotify are now launching internationally, reports 9to5Mac
. Currently, the feature was reserved for customers residing in the United States, but now, content creators from around the world will get the possibility to create subscriber-exclusive podcasts on the popular music-streaming platform.
Creators around the world will now be able to mark episodes of their podcasts as "subscribers-only" content, making them exclusive for paying subscribers. Currently, no new features are added to this functionality, it is just bringing it to more people around the world.
Here's the list of all the countries the feature is now going to be available in, apart from the US: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Support for the feature for Canada, Germany, Austria, and France is coming next week. The feature launched earlier this year for select creators on the platform, and then in August, it expanded to all US podcast creators.
Apple Podcasts also has a similar feature that launched earlier this year.