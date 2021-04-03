The Phoozy saves your phone from drops, water, the elements, and more

There are several manufacturers that sell protection to those willing to pay to keep their device from breaking. The latest episode of ABC Television's Shark Tank featured such a company called Phoozy that was seeking $500,000 for a 10% stake in the company. Phoozy's "Thermal Capsules" are bags that provide protection for devices that are placed inside them.







The "Thermal Capsules" use materials created by NASA and will meet or exceed the 810G 516.6 Military Standard for drops and impacts. The most protective of the capsules is the XP3 series which features the new Impactor Core 2.0 which will protect your handset from drops as high as 9 feet. The Thermal Barrier protects your device from damage caused by the heat of the sun, and from temperatures that are normally too cold for your phone. The top of the line capsule is priced at $49.99.











Besides providing protection from drops, Phoozy Thermal Capsules float. The Apollo II series protects users from germs thanks to an integrated antimicrobial lining. The typical smartphone is 10X dirtier than a toilet seat. That won't be the case if your device is placed in an Apollo II+ capsule.





The Phoozy was named one of the top ten gifts that deployed servicemen wanted this past holiday season. But we need to point out something about this product. It is not like a case. Users drop their device into the Thermal Capsule and need to remove it from the bag in order to use it. There is no window allowing the Phoozy owner to see his phone's screen while it is in the capsule. While it appears to do its job as far as offering device protection is concerned, you do have to take your phone or tablet out of the Capsule in order to use it and that does leave the device vulnerable during that time period.





In case you were wondering, Lori Grenier and Robert Herjavec won the bidding and will give Phoozy $500,000 for an 8% stake in the company and a royalty of $1.50 per unit sold until the $500,000 is paid back.

