Premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds with health tracking get a huge discount

The earbuds are selling for $130 off on Amazon and are a must-have for gym rats.

A woman wearing Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport.
True gym rats know how important music is for working out. A blood-pumping song with an aggressive beat and hard bass can help you do one more rep to beat your personal bench press record.

That's why we're happy to report that Amazon is offering a generous discount on the workout-oriented Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport, slashing a whole 39% off their price. This lets you get these premium earbuds for just under $200, saving you about $130. We believe this is an unmissable deal, especially when you factor in all the value these offer.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport in Olive: Save $130!

$130 off (39%)
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport in Olive are now selling for $130 off on Amazon, dropping below $200. The earbuds deliver premium sound, have good durability, and even boast health=tracking features. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


As true Sennheiser earphones, they deliver powerful bass and crisp highs, making them perfect for intense workouts. What’s more, you can adjust the audio to match your taste via the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. Plus, with their adaptive ANC, they block out distractions and help you stay focused on your training — even though their active noise cancellation isn't the best.

But these earbuds aren't just about sound—they also come with built-in fitness tracking. Yep! That's right! Thanks to Polar-powered sensors, they can monitor your heart rate and body temperature, helping you optimize your workouts.

They're also built to last. With an IP55 rating, they're dust and water-resistant, meaning they can handle sweat and splashes without a problem. While they're not fully waterproof, they're tough enough to survive even the most intense training sessions.

Battery life? No worries there! The MOMENTUM Sport earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge, and with the case, you get up to 24 hours total. Plus, fast charging gives you 45 minutes of playback with just a 10-minute charge—perfect for when you're in a rush.

With top-tier sound, built-in fitness tracking, and a tough, workout-ready design, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are a smart buy—especially at their current price on Amazon. So, don’t wait around—deals like this tend to vanish fast. Save while you still can!
