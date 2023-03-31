Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Select Sonos speakers now let you stream songs from Apple Music in Spatial Audio
Streaming songs through Apple Music on Sonos smart speakers just became even better. As Sonos announced in its release notes for version 15.2 of the Sonos app, Apple Music users can now listen to their favorite songs in Apple's Spatial Audio on select Sonos speakers.

The Sonos speakers that support Apple's Spatial Audio feature are the Arc, Arc SL, Beam (Gen 2), and Era 300. So, if you have one of these, just install the latest version of the Sonos app on your phone and start playing your favorite tracks. You will also notice that the Sonos app will display a Dolby Atmos badge on the Now Playing screen whenever you listen to a song in Spatial Audio, just like the Apple Music app.

Apple released its Spatial Audio feature in 2021. Back then, the company described the feature as the "next generation of sound on Apple Music." Spatial Audio supports Dolby Atmos technology and makes the songs feel three-dimensional and more immersive. If you want to learn more about Apple's Spatial Audio feature, feel free to check out our Apple Music's Spatial Audio explained article, where we explain everything you need to know about this function.

In case you are not an Apple Music subscriber, however, but still want to have this immersive, three-dimensional feeling while listening to your favorite songs on your Sonos smart speaker, you can just stream songs through Amazon Music, which also supports Dolby Atmos. Of course, you will still need to have the latest version of the Sonos app installed on your device and an Arc, Arc SL, Beam (Gen 2), or an Era 300 smart speaker in order to enjoy songs in Dolby Atmos.

