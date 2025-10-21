Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Samsung's One UI 8 rollout has hit yet another snag

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TU_Buckeye29
TU_Buckeye29
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I was able to download & install One UI 8.0 for my Galaxy Tab S9 late last week. I don't know if 8.0 is supposed to be like this for all Galaxy tabs that get it, but on my S9 when I swipe down from the notifications bar the notifications list is skewed to the left instead of centered. It's not like that on my S24 Ultra... very weird & def not my preference, but it still works.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
la19CSK
la19CSK
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Please don't update even it's available on day one.


Samsunghas a very bad reputation with their software which causes hardware failure.


Many are affected with display line issue after updating their devices.


S23 series are also facing the same problem with One UI 7 and now many after One UI 8.


So, wait for 1 or more months as this time right after 3 weeks Samsung has stopped the One UI 8 update.


Will Samsung take responsibility for people who updated and facing issues?


Please don't update as Samsung has become SCAMSUNG.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 14h ago
↵la19CSK said:

Please don't update even it's available on day one.


Samsunghas a very bad reputation with their software which causes hardware failure.


Many are affected with display line issue after updating their devices.


S23 series are also facing the same problem with One UI 7 and now many after One UI 8.


So, wait for 1 or more months as this time right after 3 weeks Samsung has stopped the One UI 8 update.


Will Samsung take responsibility for people who updated and facing issues?


Please don't update as Samsung has become SCAMSUNG.

Probably one of the dumbest comments on here, and that's saying a lot given some of the individuals that frequent this site.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Syko404Ghost
Syko404Ghost
Arena Apprentice
• 10h ago

I have the S23 Ultra and I just updated to the UI 8 a few minutes ago

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

by Polina Kovalakova • 2

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 18
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless