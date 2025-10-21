Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Samsung's One UI 8 rollout has hit yet another snag General Johanna Romero • Published: Oct 21, 2025, 12:38 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TU_Buckeye29 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I was able to download & install One UI 8.0 for my Galaxy Tab S9 late last week. I don't know if 8.0 is supposed to be like this for all Galaxy tabs that get it, but on my S9 when I swipe down from the notifications bar the notifications list is skewed to the left instead of centered. It's not like that on my S24 Ultra... very weird & def not my preference, but it still works. Like Reactions All Quote la19CSK Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Please don't update even it's available on day one. Samsunghas a very bad reputation with their software which causes hardware failure.Many are affected with display line issue after updating their devices.S23 series are also facing the same problem with One UI 7 and now many after One UI 8.So, wait for 1 or more months as this time right after 3 weeks Samsung has stopped the One UI 8 update.Will Samsung take responsibility for people who updated and facing issues?Please don't update as Samsung has become SCAMSUNG. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 14h ago ↵la19CSK said: Please don't update even it's available on day one. Samsunghas a very bad reputation with their software which causes hardware failure.Many are affected with display line issue after updating their devices.S23 series are also facing the same problem with One UI 7 and now many after One UI 8.So, wait for 1 or more months as this time right after 3 weeks Samsung has stopped the One UI 8 update.Will Samsung take responsibility for people who updated and facing issues?Please don't update as Samsung has become SCAMSUNG. ... Probably one of the dumbest comments on here, and that's saying a lot given some of the individuals that frequent this site. Like Reactions All Quote Syko404Ghost Arena Apprentice • 10h ago ... I have the S23 Ultra and I just updated to the UI 8 a few minutes ago Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance by Abdullah Asim • 4h ago 2 Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze by Polina Kovalakova • 7h ago 2 Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none by Sebastian Pier • 10h ago 2 Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison by Preslav Kateliev • 10h ago 18 View all discussions
