Discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a free gift card at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a mid-range tablet that's been officially available in the US since May. Initially priced starting at $349.99, the Tab S6 Lite can now be purchased for a bit less. What's more, if you get this tablet from Best Buy, you're entitled to receive a gift card alongside it.
Both variants of the Tab S6 Lite come with a $20 gift card at Best Buy (this is automatically added to your order). Obviously, that's far from being the most awesome gift card out there. Sometimes, though, even $20 matter.
You could, for example, get yourself a pair of decent wired earphones with that $20 Best Buy gift card, or a phone case or another accessory.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite here at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs Android 10 out of the box and sports a 10.4-inch display with 1200 x 2000 pixels. The tablet has its own S Pen stylus, further featuring a Samsung Exynos 9610 processor, an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front camera, 4 GB of RAM, and a generous 7040 mAh battery.
You can find out much more about this tablet by reading our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review.