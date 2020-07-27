Discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a free gift card at Best Buy

Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 27, 2020, 12:56 PM
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a mid-range tablet that's been officially available in the US since May. Initially priced starting at $349.99, the Tab S6 Lite can now be purchased for a bit less. What's more, if you get this tablet from Best Buy, you're entitled to receive a gift card alongside it.

Best Buy is currently selling the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64 GB for $319.99 instead of $349.99, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128 GB for $399.99 instead of $429.99, so you can save $30 on either model.

Both variants of the Tab S6 Lite come with a $20 gift card at Best Buy (this is automatically added to your order). Obviously, that's far from being the most awesome gift card out there. Sometimes, though, even $20 matter.

You could, for example, get yourself a pair of decent wired earphones with that $20 Best Buy gift card, or a phone case or another accessory.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite here at Best Buy


The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs Android 10 out of the box and sports a 10.4-inch display with 1200 x 2000 pixels. The tablet has its own S Pen stylus, further featuring a Samsung Exynos 9610 processor, an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front camera, 4 GB of RAM, and a generous 7040 mAh battery.

You can find out much more about this tablet by reading our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.4 inches
    2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9610
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

