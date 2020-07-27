Discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a free gift card at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a mid-range tablet that's been officially available in the US since May. Initially priced starting at $349.99, the Tab S6 Lite can now be purchased for a bit less. What's more, if you get this tablet from Best Buy, you're entitled to receive a gift card alongside it.





Best Buy is currently selling the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64 GB for $319.99 instead of $349.99, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128 GB for $399.99 instead of $429.99, so you can save $30 on either model.





Both variants of the Tab S6 Lite come with a $20 gift card at Best Buy (this is automatically added to your order). Obviously, that's far from being the most awesome gift card out there. Sometimes, though, even $20 matter.





You could, for example, get yourself a pair of decent wired earphones with that $20 Best Buy gift card, or a phone case or another accessory.









The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs Android 10 out of the box and sports a 10.4-inch display with 1200 x 2000 pixels. The tablet has its own S Pen stylus, further featuring a Samsung Exynos 9610 processor, an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front camera, 4 GB of RAM, and a generous 7040 mAh battery.



