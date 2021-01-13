All Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While we do have Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21+ vs S21 Ultra comparisons, this is the first time all three S21 series phones get compared directly and, well, semi-officially.
January 13, 2021
Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra display size, storage, and battery specs
- 6.2" 1080p vs 6.7" 1080p vs 6.8" 1440p adaptive 120Hz displays with Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 128GB/256GB vs 128GB/256GB vs 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- 8GB vs 8GB vs 12GB/16GB RAM
- 4000mAh vs 4800mAh vs 5000mAh battery
- Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipsets
Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra camera specs
- 12MP vs 12 MP vs 108MP main cameras
- 12MP vs 12 MP vs 12MP ultra-wide cameras
- 64MP crop vs 64 MP crop vs 10MP 10x/3x optical zoom cameras
Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra colors, dimensions and weight
Violet, Pink, White, Gray vs Violet, Black, Silver vs Black, Silver
5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31" vs 6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31" vs 6.50 x 2.98 x 0.35"
6.03 oz (171.0 g) vs 7.13 oz (202.0 g) vs 8.04 oz (228.0 g)
What else do we learn from this copious leak? The S21 is shoehorned in Samsung's Glasstic body (that's why it's so light in comparison) but built on the same metal frame as the rest. It also doesn't have the UWB tracking abilities of its larger siblings, while the S21 Ultra is the only one supporting the newest Wi-Fi 6E standard.
About the only thing left to learn now is the US pricing of these puppies and exactly what Galaxy S21 preorder bonuses there will be, but let's leave at least something in the dark now, shall we? Oh, yeah, what's in the Galaxy S21 series box? Nothing, just the phone.