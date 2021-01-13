Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

All Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 13, 2021, 10:19 AM
Samsung won't be happy about the latest @evleak courtesy of Evan Blass, but it's a godsend for the tech blogosphere, as it fills the last pieces of the Galaxy S21 series puzzle by listing each and every technical detail in a comparison straight from Samsung's the horse's mouth.

In what looks like snaps from the offiical Samsung website dedicated to the Galaxy S21 models that will pop up for the general public tomorrow, Evan has listed all there is to know about the earlier-than-usual 2021 Galaxy S line release for which you can register below.\

While we do have Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21+ vs S21 Ultra comparisons, this is the first time all three S21 series phones get compared directly and, well, semi-officially.


Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra display size, storage, and battery specs


  • 6.2" 1080p vs 6.7" 1080p vs 6.8" 1440p adaptive 120Hz displays with Gorilla Glass Victus protection
  • 128GB/256GB vs 128GB/256GB vs 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
  • 8GB vs 8GB vs 12GB/16GB RAM
  • 4000mAh vs 4800mAh vs 5000mAh battery
  • Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipsets

Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra camera specs


  • 12MP vs 12 MP vs 108MP main cameras
  • 12MP vs 12 MP vs 12MP ultra-wide cameras
  • 64MP crop vs 64 MP crop vs 10MP 10x/3x optical zoom cameras

Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra colors, dimensions and weight


Violet, Pink, White, Gray vs Violet, Black, Silver vs Black, Silver
5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31" vs 6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31" vs 6.50 x 2.98 x 0.35"
6.03 oz (171.0 g) vs 7.13 oz (202.0 g) vs 8.04 oz (228.0 g)

What else do we learn from this copious leak? The S21 is shoehorned in Samsung's Glasstic body (that's why it's so light in comparison) but built on the same metal frame as the rest. It also doesn't have the UWB tracking abilities of its larger siblings, while the S21 Ultra is the only one supporting the newest Wi-Fi 6E standard. 

About the only thing left to learn now is the US pricing of these puppies and exactly what Galaxy S21 preorder bonuses there will be, but let's leave at least something in the dark now, shall we? Oh, yeah, what's in the Galaxy S21 series box? Nothing, just the phone.

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs
View Samsung
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
View Samsung $190 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs
View Samsung
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

