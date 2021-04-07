Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Advertorial by Ting Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!
Ting Mobile — the MVNO that you should absolutely check out if you are looking for low cost, high quality mobile service, with no contracts and unparalleled customer service — is holding a giveaway raffle that you shouldn't miss. Three lucky winners will walk away with a brand new Galaxy phone — top spot gets the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in Cloud Navy ($699 MSRP), while two runners-up will receive a Galaxy A11 in Black ($179 MSRP).
Here is some more information on the prizes:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Galaxy S20 FE was a follow-up of 2020's Galaxy S20 flagship series. As the fourth entry in the S20 line, it continued the legacy of having great performance, a beautiful and smooth 120 Hz display, and a competent camera. It was meant to be the "affordable" S20, but quickly became a fan favorite for its no-nonsense approach to user experience — it is light and balanced, despite being big; and its screen has no curved edges, which many users prefer.
Samsung Galaxy A11
The Galaxy A11 is the successor of the best-selling Galaxy A10. It is an entry-level Android phone that gives you your first taste of the Samsung experience with the One UI software on board. Its huge, 4,000 mAh battery makes sure you will stay connected for a long time before needing to find a power outlet.