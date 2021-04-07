Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11

Ting Mobile
By Ting Mobile
Apr 07, 2021, 8:40 AM
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Advertorial by Ting Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

Ting Mobile — the MVNO that you should absolutely check out if you are looking for low cost, high quality mobile service, with no contracts and unparalleled customer service — is holding a giveaway raffle that you shouldn't miss. Three lucky winners will walk away with a brand new Galaxy phone — top spot gets the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in Cloud Navy ($699 MSRP), while two runners-up will receive a Galaxy A11 in Black ($179 MSRP).

The rules are simple — use the Gleam widget below to sign up for Ting's newsletter. That's enough to get your name in the raffle! Any other step you complete within the Gleam widget will increase your chance of winning!

Ting Mobile Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy A11 giveaway

Here is some more information on the prizes:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE


The Galaxy S20 FE was a follow-up of 2020's Galaxy S20 flagship series. As the fourth entry in the S20 line, it continued the legacy of having great performance, a beautiful and smooth 120 Hz display, and a competent camera. It was meant to be the "affordable" S20, but quickly became a fan favorite for its no-nonsense approach to user experience — it is light and balanced, despite being big; and its screen has no curved edges, which many users prefer.

Samsung Galaxy A11


The Galaxy A11 is the successor of the best-selling Galaxy A10. It is an entry-level Android phone that gives you your first taste of the Samsung experience with the One UI software on board. Its huge, 4,000 mAh battery makes sure you will stay connected for a long time before needing to find a power outlet.


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Mirrorless Camera: Can a phone win?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless