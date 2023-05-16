Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung’s smart portable projector The Freestyle is on sale with a hefty 25% off

Samsung Deals
1
Are you a Samsung fan? Are you itching for great deals? Then you should know that the Discover Samsung Summer Event is underway! You surely know the Korean giant as a manufacturer of some of the best Android phones out there, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

But Samsung makes tons more than just phones. You’re certainly already aware of its smart wearables, but there's also their TVs. But you know what an eternally cool alternative to a conventional TV set is? A projector.

And given that this is Samsung we’re talking about, let’s make it a smart one. With a built-in speaker and the ability to project in sizes that match a 100" screen! Does that sound awesome to you? Well then, you are in luck: The Freestyle is real and discounted by 25% right now! 


The Freestyle

A pretty much portable projector, capable of a 1080P output with 360 degrees sound, smart assistant capabilities and a max output that matches a 100" screen. Sounds like your style? Check out the Freestyle while it is 25% for the Discover Samsung shopping event!
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung
 


And guess what? It gets better! The Freestyle can do extra tricks when paired with a Galaxy Smartphone through the SmartThings app. And would you look at that? Two of Samsung's top models for 2023 are on sale too: the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A54, and their prices can go as low as $100. 


Samsung Galaxy S23

The latest Galaxy flagship is already on discount thanks to the Discover Samsung event! The price can go as low as 99.99 for a brand new S23, so long as you go for a trade-in deal!
$700 off (88%) Trade-in
$99 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung's latest mid-range phone is just as feature-packed as you can expect. Right now, its tastier than ever thanks to this discount that can go up to 78% off!
$350 off (78%) Trade-in
$99 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung


These are just some of the features, which the Freestyle can help you out with! 


So, let’s kick things off with a sound off of all the features that The Freestyle has:

  • Completely adjustable and you can even project on your ceiling if you want to
  • Automated setup takes a load off your shoulders, especially if you are new to projectors
  • An in-depth set of tools to fine-tune your picture’s look and feel through Samsung’s SmartThings app
  • A 360 degree soundscape with admirable oomph
  • External battery support for all banks capable of a 9V/3A minimum output
  • The ability to mirror the screen of your Galaxy phone
  • Comes with Samsung TV Plus, which is streaming tons of free content daily
  • Has Smart functions, including Voice Assistant

And yes — it has Netflix, even though it’s not exactly running Android. It’s running Tizen — an OS that you can encounter most often on Samsung wearables. But in terms of navigation, it's just as snappy and responsive as you’d expect.

Samsung has listed The Freestyle as capable of 1000 Lumens, but that’s LED Lumens. For projectors, ANSI Lumens are more common, so after some digging online, The Freestyle seems to measure at about 250 in ANSI, which is still bright enough in a dark setting.

The Freestyle also has some fresh-looking accessories, with neat color options, so that it can fit in with your home’s style. Oh, and right now, it’s 25% off thanks to Samsung’s Discover event! So if you are thinking about picking one up: now is the time!

