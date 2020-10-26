Get the brand new iPhone 12 Pro 5G 512GB for $1300

 View

Get the brand new iPhone 12 Pro 5G 512GB for $1300

 View
Samsung

Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 26, 2020, 2:25 AM
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Pixel density is one of those elusive areas where display manufacturers often speculate and engage in number wars. It’s hard to say if an 800 pixels per inch display is vastly superior to a 400 one, especially when it comes to smartphones. Truth be told, pixel count does matter in areas where the display is close to your eyes. The best example is VR. Most VR glasses put the displays at a fraction of the inch away from your eyes and individual pixels become easily noticeable, even with pixel densities above 500 PPI.

Samsung researchers, along with colleagues from Stanford University, have developed a new type of OLED screen with a pixel density of 10,000 PPI. It uses a clever trick called light resonance - the concept is the same as sound resonance - for example when a guitar body resonates with the strings to produce sound. In this case, the light resonates on a nanoscale level between two very special surfaces to produce different colors out of a white light OLED source. As lightwaves of different colors are quite tiny, using this method the researchers can effectively produce really tiny color “pixels”.

Of course, the prototype is still in the lab and probably won’t leave to enter mass-production anytime soon. When it happens though, it might revolutionize the OLED display industry, leading to immersive VR tech, crazy high pixel count TVs, and smartphone display.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature a different kind of S Pen
Popular stories
Yet another key detail about Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family is already '100%' confirmed
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Blade Bezel and everything

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Best iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless