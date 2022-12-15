Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Realme 10s details revealed ahead of tomorrow’s launch

The Realme 10s will be the fifth member of the Realme 10 series of phones, after the 10 4G, 5G, Pro and Pro+. The latest installment in the line will launch tomorrow, and Realme has released a teaser image to get fans excited.

The image was released via Realme’s official Weibo account (translated source). In the post, the company describes the phone as a “performance battery life bully”, while the text on the image highlights its variant with 256GB of internal storage.

In the picture we can also observe the smartphone’s back in two colors: blue and black. We can see a dual-camera setup with an LED flash, underneath which is a fine print of text. It might be a bit difficult to read, but it says “Matrix AI Camera”, the meaning of which is still unclear.

The volume control buttons and the SIM tray seem to be positioned on the left of the phone, along its flat sides. With the exception of the two cameras sticking out, the back panel is rather flat too, and has a sparkling finish, making for a flashy look.


The Realme 10s is most likely the same RMX3617 device which received TENAA certification last month, as reported by PlayfulDroid. From it, we learned that the phone will have a 6.58” LCD display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an unnamed 8 core processor.

Reportedly, the phone will range in terms of RAM and storage, with the biggest model having the impressive 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which the teaser highlighted. A 3C certification also revealed a 4,880mAh battery, enabled for up to 33W of fast charge.

WIth the launch being imminent for tomorrow, we’ll have even more verified details soon enough. We’re certainly eager to find out more about the phone's camera capabilities, given the fine print featured on the back.
