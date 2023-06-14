Save over 80% on the new Razr+ starting with pre-orders tomorrow at AT&T

Perhaps the new Motorola Razr+ has been on your mind. After all, with a 3.6-inch Quick View external screen, you'll be able to handle so many tasks including sending and receiving messages, using apps, taking selfies, reading notifications and more without even cracking open the phone. And this year, with the premium version of the Razr, you'll unfold the device and be greeted by a 6.9-inch p-OLED display with a 1080 x 2640 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. And under the hood will be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.





The Razr+ sports 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 3800mAh battery runs all day and all night according to Motorola, and supports 30W fast charging. On the front panel you'll find the 12MP primary and 13MP ultra-wide cameras, and the internal display carries a 32MP selfie snapper.



AT&T is offering the Razr+ for 36 monthly payments of $5







With the Razr+ priced at $1,000, AT&T has a deal that will enable you to walk away with the device for 36 monthly payments of $5. Do the math and you'll see that works out to $180 or a whopping $820 (82%) discount. You're probably wondering which phones AT&T will accept in a trade with this deal. The answer is, no trade-in is required. The only thing you need to do is wait until tomorrow, June 15th, to agree to the deal. The phone is expected to be in stores starting on June 23rd.









AT&T does point out that the deal is being offered to those with an eligible unlimited plan and qualifying AT&T installment plan. Well-qualified customers can take advantage of the 82% discount on the Razr+. The bill credits start after three billing cycles. And of course, the Razr+ supports AT&T's 5G service. And the Razr+ is protected from spills, splashes, and light rain. Don't submerge it in water.







Jeni Bell, senior vice president of wireless product marketing at AT&T, said, "At AT&T, our customers are our number one priority. We’ve been doing a lot of listening lately, and found that our customers simply want the flexibility to choose what’s best for them. We’re excited to celebrate the latest launch from Motorola by extending our no trade-in offer for $5 per month. AT&T makes it that simple to show our customers we appreciate them." And this deal is available for both new and existing AT&T customers.



Remember that satisfying feeling when you slammed your phone closed at the end of a call?







You might wonder how or even why a wireless firm would eat 82% of the cost of a new phone. Well, it is almost like the old days when you would sign a two-year contract to buy a heavily subsidized phone. The only difference is that you are getting locked in for three years instead of two. Because if you decide to leave AT&T before the 36 months is over, the credits stop and the device balance will be due.







But if you don't foresee yourself leaving AT&T at any time over the next three years, this is a fabulous deal, especially if you are looking for a new phone or have been pining for a clamshell foldable. And keep in mind that this is a limited time offer.





Not only will you be able to slam the Razr shut at the end of a call leaving you with that satisfying feeling, you can even turn the UI and the phone's keyboard back in time to look exactly as they did back when the original Razr v3 was the must-have phone. The advantage of owning a clamshell foldable is that you can stick it securely in your pocket and with the larger Quick View display, open the phone only when you really need to.

