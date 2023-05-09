The Poco F5 Pro and Poco F5 are here





Poco F5 Pro









The Poco F5 Pro is the star of the show here, and it is the first "F Pro" model that the company has launched since the Poco F2 Pro. It is a premium glass sandwich with an aluminum frame in-between, and uniform thin bezels at the front. The screen measures at a massive 6.67 inches with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, which is by far the best one Poco has used on any of its phones. It supports a 120Hz maximum refresh rate with a 480Hz of touch sampling rate. All of that beauty is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.





The camera system features a 64MP main snapper with an aperture of f/1.8, and an 8MP ultra-wide with 120-degree field of view and an aperture of f/2.2. Sadly, instead of adding a telephoto camera to the camera trio on the back of its flagship phone, Poco has opted for a 2MP camera (f/2.4 aperture).





Unlike many other models from this manufacturer, the Poco F5 Pro comes with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). The main camera can also shoot at 8K and 4K, although it is probably best to not expect too much from the 8K mode. Not that you would need such high resolution video on a phone like this anyway.





Let's not also forget the 16MP selfie camera on the front, which has an aperture of f/2.45 and can shoot video at 1080p.





The Poco F5 Pro comes with the rather powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset from Qualcomm. There are three available RAM/storage options: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 12/512GB. Software-wise, it comes with Android 13 and MIUI 14.





The phone comes with a 5,160 mAh battery and is capable of 67W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.





Poco F5









The regular Poco F5 comes in a design that is a bit more flashy and is made out of plastic. The display is also 6.67 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate but maxes out at a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.





The triple camera array on the back has one 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. Surprisingly, you still get OIS and EIS with this more affordable model. Most likely, however, the camera quality is not as good as it is on the Pro. The front-facing camera is also 16MP.





Poco has opted to equip the regular F5 with another great chipset from Qualcomm — albeit a less powerful one — the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. You get a one storage option, which is 256GB, and the choice between 8 and 12GB of RAM.





Thankfully, just like with the more expensive model, you get a big battery of 5,000mAh and 67W wired charging. No wireless charging though, which is completely understandable in this case.





Price and Availability





The Poco F5 Pro will be available starting at $449 for the 8/256GB variant, while the Poco F5 will cost $379 for the its 8/256GB RAM and storage combo. You will be able to purchase both phones at numerous retailers including Poco, Amazon, eBay, and others.

Poco just announced its two latest phones, the Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro. As you might guess on your own, the Pro version of the F5 is the company's new flagship model, which coms with improvements in some key areas, especially when it comes to the screen and camera. The regular F5 is, of course, the more affordable one.