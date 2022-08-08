 Android 13 will bring changes to the Pixel Launcher's Search box - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Android 13 will bring changes to the Pixel Launcher's Search box

Android Software updates Google
@wolfcallsputs
2
Android 13 will bring changes to the Pixel Launcher's Search box
According to 9to5Google, with the arrival of Android 13, the search field at the bottom of the Pixel homescreen and the search field at the top of the app drawer will both have the same capabilities allowing you to search for websites, apps, app shortcuts, and contacts from either one. If no results are found, you'll get links to search on YouTube, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store in addition to Google Search and Settings.

With Google still running the Android 13 beta program, it is testing several different options. In one test, when a Pixel user opens the app drawer and types in the search field at the top of the screen the name of an app not installed on his phone, he gets results from the Google Play Store that includes the developer's name and the app's rating under the heading "From this device." Tapping on any of the results shown will take you to that app's listing in the Play Store

Google is gathering feedback about this new capability from Pixel users' through the Google Opinion Rewards app. For those unaware, this is actually a great app because it provides you with small amounts of Google Play Store credit every time your opinion on some matter is requested. This writer recently saved up over $15 in Play Store credit using the app which was used to buy the extended version of the hit movie "That Thing You Do!" which now resides on my Pixel 6 Pro.

The app is available from the App Store and the Play Store for iOS and Android users respectively. This app has asked Pixel users whether they "searched for On-device content in [the] Search box on the Pixel homescreen. It also inquires what the goal of the user was when he used that Search box to find on-device content. Some pre-posted answers that the user can choose from include:

  • Find or manage phone settings.
  • Find or browse content on an app.
  • Find a person's contact information.
  • Find content on the web.
  • Take an action on app (example-send text).
  • Find an app not installed on my phone.
  • Other (specify).

Google also wants to know how comfortable or uncomfortable Pixel users felt after seeing the web and app results in a single box. The pre-posted answers range from very uncomfortable to very comfortable. The company will use this information to tweak the Search box capabilities on the bottom of the Pixel homescreen and the top of the Pixel Launcher by the time the final version of Android 13 is ready to be released.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless