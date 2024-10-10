This is the photo that won $24,000 from Oppo's Imagine IF photo contest

Pete Lau , Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Oppo, October 2024

– Alec Soth, Magnum Photos member and competition judge, October 2024





Summer by Hutuo River

Left: Silver Award :"Wandou and Her Teddy Bear" by Huapei He (China), shot on OPPO Find N3 Flip

Right: Bronze Award :"The Peaceful Bond" by Shailendra Singh (India), shot on OPPO Find N3 Flip

Wandou and Her Teddy Bear

The Peaceful Bond

Recommended Stories

Personally, I find the winner's photo to be exceptional both in composition and overall feeling. Less than ten years ago, I wouldn't believe such a shot would be possible from a phone's camera.