See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

This is the photo that won $24,000 from Oppo's Imagine IF photo contest

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Camera Oppo
A person holding the Oppo Find X7 Ultra horizontally.
This year's Imagine IF photography contest by Oppo is history now – which means that someone is enjoying the big prize in the form of $24,000.

The annual Imagine IF Photography Awards are being held for the second time. The global competition celebrating creativity and innovation in mobile photography saw over 1 million entries from 81 countries and regions. Launched in January and closed in July, the top five countries for submissions included China, India, Mexico, Colombia, and Egypt.

Oppo will exhibit the winning entries at Paris Photo, the largest international art fair, in the coming November.

Exceptional photographs have the power to preserve cherished emotions, even in the most seemingly mundane of moments, transforming them into timeless memories.

Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Oppo, October 2024

Photography is esteemed as an art form that blends a multitude of techniques, not merely capturing stunning sights but also evoking profound emotions and resonating with power.

– Alec Soth, Magnum Photos member and competition judge, October 2024

This year, fifteen photographers were recognized with Master, Silver, and Bronze Awards for their outstanding work, with the Master Award going to Liang Xibing.



His winning entry, Summer by Hutuo River, masterfully captures the fleeting joy of childhood through his expert use of light and movement. As the Oppo Imagine IF Master, Liang Xibing will receive a grand prize of $24,000 and be named an Oppo Photographer, giving him exclusive access to Oppo events.


Left: Silver Award :"Wandou and Her Teddy Bear" by Huapei He (China), shot on OPPO Find N3 Flip
Right: Bronze Award :"The Peaceful Bond" by Shailendra Singh (India), shot on OPPO Find N3 Flip

Silver Award winner He Huapei was celebrated for his image Wandou and Her Teddy Bear, which portrays the tender connection between a child and her toy. Judges praised the photograph as a testament to Oppo's advances in mobile imaging, showcasing how devices like the Oppo Find N3 Flip enable photographers to capture professional-quality images with rich detail and atmosphere.

Shailendra Singh's The Peaceful Bond, winner of the Bronze Award, impressed judges with its imaginative space and visual style. One judge remarked that the image resembled both a movie poster and a drawing, evoking a desire to watch the "movie" behind the photograph.

Recommended Stories
The competition also granted 36 Honorable Mentions across nine categories, including Landscape, Portrait, Colors, Unfading Moment, Fashion, Snapshot, Light, Travel, and Collection, celebrating a wide array of creativity and pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. For the first time, five Youth Special Awards were introduced to recognize the inspiring talent of the emerging generation.

Personally, I find the winner's photo to be exceptional both in composition and overall feeling. Less than ten years ago, I wouldn't believe such a shot would be possible from a phone's camera.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless