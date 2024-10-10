This is the photo that won $24,000 from Oppo's Imagine IF photo contest
This year's Imagine IF photography contest by Oppo is history now – which means that someone is enjoying the big prize in the form of $24,000.
The annual Imagine IF Photography Awards are being held for the second time. The global competition celebrating creativity and innovation in mobile photography saw over 1 million entries from 81 countries and regions. Launched in January and closed in July, the top five countries for submissions included China, India, Mexico, Colombia, and Egypt.
His winning entry, Summer by Hutuo River, masterfully captures the fleeting joy of childhood through his expert use of light and movement. As the Oppo Imagine IF Master, Liang Xibing will receive a grand prize of $24,000 and be named an Oppo Photographer, giving him exclusive access to Oppo events.
Silver Award winner He Huapei was celebrated for his image Wandou and Her Teddy Bear, which portrays the tender connection between a child and her toy. Judges praised the photograph as a testament to Oppo's advances in mobile imaging, showcasing how devices like the Oppo Find N3 Flip enable photographers to capture professional-quality images with rich detail and atmosphere.
Shailendra Singh's The Peaceful Bond, winner of the Bronze Award, impressed judges with its imaginative space and visual style. One judge remarked that the image resembled both a movie poster and a drawing, evoking a desire to watch the "movie" behind the photograph.
The competition also granted 36 Honorable Mentions across nine categories, including Landscape, Portrait, Colors, Unfading Moment, Fashion, Snapshot, Light, Travel, and Collection, celebrating a wide array of creativity and pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. For the first time, five Youth Special Awards were introduced to recognize the inspiring talent of the emerging generation.
Oppo will exhibit the winning entries at Paris Photo, the largest international art fair, in the coming November.
Exceptional photographs have the power to preserve cherished emotions, even in the most seemingly mundane of moments, transforming them into timeless memories.
– Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Oppo, October 2024
Photography is esteemed as an art form that blends a multitude of techniques, not merely capturing stunning sights but also evoking profound emotions and resonating with power.
– Alec Soth, Magnum Photos member and competition judge, October 2024
This year, fifteen photographers were recognized with Master, Silver, and Bronze Awards for their outstanding work, with the Master Award going to Liang Xibing.
'Summer by Hutuo River' by Liang Xibing (China), shot on OPPO Find X7 Ultra
Left: Silver Award :"Wandou and Her Teddy Bear" by Huapei He (China), shot on OPPO Find N3 Flip
Right: Bronze Award :"The Peaceful Bond" by Shailendra Singh (India), shot on OPPO Find N3 Flip
Personally, I find the winner's photo to be exceptional both in composition and overall feeling. Less than ten years ago, I wouldn't believe such a shot would be possible from a phone's camera.
