OnePlus officially sunsets software support for two of its loved former flagships

OnePlus officially sunsets software support for two of its loved former flagships0
The OnePlus 6 series was a beloved model by many fans of the brand. It came equipped with the high-end—at the time—Snapdragon 845 chip from Qualcomm and you could get it in either 6, 8, or 12GB of RAM.
OnePlus 6 and 6T software updates
The OnePlus 6 came out of the box with Android Oreo pre-installed, while the 6T brought with itself the then newer Android Pie. Last year, both of these models received their last major software update—Android 11/Oxygenos 11. Recently, OnePlus also pushed a security update for the duo, which came with November 2021 Android security patches.
If you are a hard-core fan of the OnePlus 6 series and want to hold onto your phone, or you simply are not ready for an upgrade, you would have to depend on third-party developers from now on. That is if you want to keep updating your software, or at least maintain its security.
The folks at XDA-Developers have a pretty good following that is savvy when it comes to custom ROMs, so that’s a great place to go if you are feeling adventurous. Given how loved the OnePlus 6 and 6T were, they will probably receive some attention for the next year or two, at least.