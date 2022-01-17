Notification Center

Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus officially sunsets software support for two of its loved former flagships

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
OnePlus officially sunsets software support for two of its loved former flagships
More than three years have passed since the OnePlus 6 and 6T were released, so it does not come as a surprise that OnePlus has now officially ended the software support for both phones. The information comes straight from a staff announcement made on the OnePlus Forums.

The OnePlus 6 series was a beloved model by many fans of the brand. It came equipped with the high-end—at the time—Snapdragon 845 chip from Qualcomm and you could get it in either 6, 8, or 12GB of RAM.

On launch, the OnePlus 6 cost between $529 and $629, while the 6T went for $549 to $629. The company was still known for its rather affordable “flagship killer” phones at that time, much different from its current business model.

OnePlus 6 and 6T software updates


The OnePlus 6 came out of the box with Android Oreo pre-installed, while the 6T brought with itself the then newer Android Pie. Last year, both of these models received their last major software update—Android 11/Oxygenos 11. Recently, OnePlus also pushed a security update for the duo, which came with November 2021 Android security patches.

Unfortunately, neither the OnePlus 6 nor the 6T will be getting an official Android 12/OxygenOS 12 update. That was never expected to begin with, so no big disappointments there.

If you are a hard-core fan of the OnePlus 6 series and want to hold onto your phone, or you simply are not ready for an upgrade, you would have to depend on third-party developers from now on. That is if you want to keep updating your software, or at least maintain its security.

The folks at XDA-Developers have a pretty good following that is savvy when it comes to custom ROMs, so that’s a great place to go if you are feeling adventurous. Given how loved the OnePlus 6 and 6T were, they will probably receive some attention for the next year or two, at least.

