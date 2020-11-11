Update to OnePlus 5 rolls out returning a key feature to the camera





After digging into the issue, the manufacturer found that a bug in the communication module was causing the issue with EIS. Exterminating this bug required OnePlus to have conversations with carriers resulting in delays. Finally, we are happy to report that OnePlus has announced that it will start rolling out a new update today that includes the September Android Security Patch and the August version of Google Mobile Services. And of course, EIS has been returned. Other fixes include one that repairs an abnormal call recording issue and another problem that saw a set alarm deactivate when the phone was turned off. And for those with a OnePlus 5T , another bug fix will allow users to use the back gesture from the bottom of the screen.









The update will have a limited release to OnePlus 5 users starting today just to make sure that there are no further issues with it. A broader rollout will follow assuming that no further problems are discovered. A similar update for those with the OnePlus 5T will surface shortly.





In a statement, the company said, "For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas..."

