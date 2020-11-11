iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Software updates Camera OnePlus

Update to OnePlus 5 rolls out returning a key feature to the camera

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 11, 2020, 1:54 PM
Update to OnePlus 5 rolls out returning a key feature to the camera
On the day that OnePlus pissed off Nord 10 5G and Nord N100 buyers by limiting the number of major system updates to one (and that one happens to be Android 11 which the OnePlus 8T was released with prior to the launch of the two aforementioned Nord models), OnePlus has some other news related to updates. Back in May, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T both received a software update that accidentally removed the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) on the devices; neither phone has been updated since then.

After digging into the issue, the manufacturer found that a bug in the communication module was causing the issue with EIS. Exterminating this bug required OnePlus to have conversations with carriers resulting in delays. Finally, we are happy to report that OnePlus has announced that it will start rolling out a new update today that includes the September Android Security Patch and the August version of Google Mobile Services. And of course, EIS has been returned. Other fixes include one that repairs an abnormal call recording issue and another problem that saw a set alarm deactivate when the phone was turned off. And for those with a OnePlus 5T, another bug fix will allow users to use the back gesture from the bottom of the screen.


The update will have a limited release to OnePlus 5 users starting today just to make sure that there are no further issues with it. A broader rollout will follow assuming that no further problems are discovered. A similar update for those with the OnePlus 5T will surface shortly.

In a statement, the company said, "For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas..."

5
OnePlus 5

  Display 5.5 inches 1920 x 1080 pixels
  Camera 16 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 3300 mAh
  OS Android 10
5T
OnePlus 5T

$2019 Amazon
  Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  Camera 16 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 3300 mAh
  OS Android 10 OnePlus OxygenOS UI

