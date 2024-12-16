Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

No more Skype credits and phone numbers: embrace subscription!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Microsoft Apps
The light blue Skype logo.
2024 goes away and with it – two landmark Skype features!

Microsoft has quietly ended support for adding Skype credit and purchasing new Skype phone numbers. This is a clear indication that the company shifts towards subscription-based services. Users are now encouraged to subscribe to regional or global Skype-to-phone plans for a fixed monthly fee.

While existing Skype phone numbers and credit will remain functional, users must utilize their credit at least once every 180 days to keep it active. There's at least that option, which is nice.

The change, which likely affects millions of users, was not publicly announced by Microsoft. Instead, it was revealed in a response from a forum moderator to a user struggling to add credit. A Microsoft spokesperson later confirmed the decision, citing ongoing evaluations of product strategies based on customer needs.

Founded in 2003, Skype was a pioneer in internet-based calling and messaging, enabling users to bypass traditional phone lines with free VoIP services. Over the years, it added features like instant messaging, video calls, and file sharing, becoming a staple in communication tools. Skype has changed hands multiple times, from eBay’s $4.1 billion acquisition in 2005 to Microsoft’s $8.5 billion purchase in 2011.

Despite its groundbreaking legacy, Skype’s prominence has declined. The world is now mostly using apps like WhatsApp and Zoom that have risen in popularity quite spectacularly. Microsoft itself introduced Teams in 2016, which gradually overtook Skype for Business as the company’s primary communication platform.

While Skype has seen spikes in usage during pivotal moments, such as a surge to 40 million daily users during the early months of the pandemic, its user base has since dwindled.

In 2023, Microsoft reported that Skype had 36 million daily active users, a fraction of its peak figures. Though still operational, the platform appears to be moving toward a more niche role within Microsoft’s ecosystem, prioritizing subscription models over one-off purchases.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless