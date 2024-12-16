No more Skype credits and phone numbers: embrace subscription!
2024 goes away and with it – two landmark Skype features!
Microsoft has quietly ended support for adding Skype credit and purchasing new Skype phone numbers. This is a clear indication that the company shifts towards subscription-based services. Users are now encouraged to subscribe to regional or global Skype-to-phone plans for a fixed monthly fee.
The change, which likely affects millions of users, was not publicly announced by Microsoft. Instead, it was revealed in a response from a forum moderator to a user struggling to add credit. A Microsoft spokesperson later confirmed the decision, citing ongoing evaluations of product strategies based on customer needs.
Despite its groundbreaking legacy, Skype’s prominence has declined. The world is now mostly using apps like WhatsApp and Zoom that have risen in popularity quite spectacularly. Microsoft itself introduced Teams in 2016, which gradually overtook Skype for Business as the company’s primary communication platform.
In 2023, Microsoft reported that Skype had 36 million daily active users, a fraction of its peak figures. Though still operational, the platform appears to be moving toward a more niche role within Microsoft’s ecosystem, prioritizing subscription models over one-off purchases.
While existing Skype phone numbers and credit will remain functional, users must utilize their credit at least once every 180 days to keep it active. There's at least that option, which is nice.
Founded in 2003, Skype was a pioneer in internet-based calling and messaging, enabling users to bypass traditional phone lines with free VoIP services. Over the years, it added features like instant messaging, video calls, and file sharing, becoming a staple in communication tools. Skype has changed hands multiple times, from eBay’s $4.1 billion acquisition in 2005 to Microsoft’s $8.5 billion purchase in 2011.
While Skype has seen spikes in usage during pivotal moments, such as a surge to 40 million daily users during the early months of the pandemic, its user base has since dwindled.
