Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

This news app with 50 million monthly users is said to publish fake AI stories

By
0comments
This news app with 50 million monthly users is said to publish fake AI stories
"Misinformation" and "disinformation" have been part of our vocabulary for years now, but there's an app that takes things to the next level and publishes fake AI-generated stories! It's available only in the US and it has over 50 million monthly users, so you (or someone you know) might've stumbled upon it at a point in time – or even use it regularly.

It's no secret that local news outlets across America have shuttered in recent years – and that's where the NewsBreak app comes into play to fill the void.

Billing itself as "the go-to source for all things local", Newsbreak says it has over 50 million monthly users. It publishes licensed content from major media outlets, including Reuters, Fox, AP, and CNN as well as some information obtained by scraping the internet for local news or press releases which it rewrites with the help of AI.

Now, a Reuters report highlights that NewsBreak did a big no-no last Christmas Eve, when the news app published a false story about a shooting in Bridgeton, New Jersey. The local police department debunked the article, stating that no such incident had occurred. NewsBreak removed the article four days later, citing inaccurate information from a content source.

The report goes on with claims by former employees, who revealed that most of NewsBreak's engineering work is done in China. This has raised concerns about data privacy and the influence of Chinese-based staff on American user data. NewsBreak insists it complies with US data laws and maintains that its data is stored on US servers.

NewsBreak's use of AI has led to legal issues, including a $1.75 million settlement with Patch Media for copyright infringement. Another lawsuit with Emmerich Newspapers is ongoing. Despite these challenges, the company claims to address issues promptly and continues to evolve its operations.

Recommended Stories
NewsBreak generates revenue through ads targeted at its predominantly female, suburban or rural user base. The company continues to face scrutiny over its ties to China and its use of AI in news aggregation.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless