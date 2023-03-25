Huawei reveals when it will unveil the international P60 Pro, Mate X3, Watch Ultimate and more

A couple of days ago, Huawei introduced a plethora of new devices including its new flagship P60 series, the foldable Mate X3, the Huawei Watch Ultimate, and the FreeBuds 5 true wireless stereo earbuds. For those in Europe interested in purchasing the Huawei P60 Pro and the other devices unveiled by the manufacturer on Thursday, Huawei will hold an event in Munich, Germany on May 9th at 1430 Central European Time.





According to Huawei , the P60 Pro will be the only handset from the P60 line to be introduced in Europe which means the P60 and the P60 Art will be offered in China only. The P60 Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1220 x 2700 (FHD+) resolution. It will be protected by Huawei's own Kunlun glass which had a successful launch last year on the Mate 50 Pro. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC modified to work with 4G but not 5G signals.

The Huawei P60 Pro's primary camera will feature variable aperture







The handset will be available in two different configurations: 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage. On the back is a 48MP primary camera with variable aperture (F1.4~F4.0), a 13MP ultra-wide camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 48 MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. There is also a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.









The P60 Pro carries an IP68 rating for protection from dust and water allowing it to be submerged in up to 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) of fresh water for as long as 30 minutes. The 4815mAh battery charges at 88W. HarmonyOS 3.1 is pre-installed.











The Mate X3 is an inwardly folding phone with a 6.4-inch cover screen carrying a 1080 x 2504 resolution, and a nearly square 7.85-inch internal display with a 2224 x 2496 resolution. Both screens feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The Mate X3 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which has been tweaked not to support 5G. The phone includes a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP periscope camera that delivers up to 5x optical zoom. There are also a pair of 8MP selfie cameras.









Huawei was able to give the Mate X3 foldable an X8 IP rating which means that it is not rated against protection from dust but in theory, it can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) of fresh water for as long as 30 minutes. The phone also closes completely flat and is lighter and thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Mate X3 is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage. HarmonyOS 3.1 is pre-installed on the foldable.



The Huawei Watch Ultimate is water resistant to a depth of 10ATM or 330 feet







Huawei says that the new Huawei Watch Ultimate is the first smartwatch made using Zirconium-based liquid metal which is 4.5 times stronger and 2.5 times harder than stainless steel. The watch is water resistant to a depth of up to 330 feet (10 ATM). The timepiece features four different diving modes and an Expedition mode that covers all features created for outdoor activities. The AMOLED display weighs in at 1.5 inches and at 1,000 nits, you should be able to view the screen on sunny days.









The watch will run an ECG to check your heart rhythms, monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen readings. It also keeps an eye on your stress level and the quality of your sleep. Not only can the timepiece run for up to 14 days on a single charge, it only takes an hour to fully replenish the battery from 0% to 100%.







The Huawei FreeBuds 5 has a new shape that supposedly delivers a more comfortable experience based on testing done by the company. The earbuds have limited protection from splashes and dust thanks to an IP54 rating. The FreeBuds 5 offers noise cancellation to get rid of ambient noises that might mar your listening pleasure. Including the charging case, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of use between charges. If the battery does die, a quick 5 minutes in the outlet will provide up to 2 hours of battery life.







If you live in Europe and are interested in Huawei's new products, you might want to circle May 9th on your calendar.

