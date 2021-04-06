Updated Gmail for Android now includes animated swipe action
After reading your email on the Android Gmail app, users can use "Mail swipe actions" to delete, archive, mark as read/mark as unread, snooze, mark as, and move to messages. Each swipe is a different color. Each action is accompanied by a different color, but to make it even easier to tell the different gesture actions apart, Google has added some animation. For example, mark as read will show the fold of an envelope closing. Delete an email and the trash can lid rises, and snoozing an email will spin the clock.
You can find the Gmail for Android app in the Google Play Store. These are small things that might not seem like a big deal but they are important to users.