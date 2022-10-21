Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official
2
The Galaxy A04e is Samsung’s latest budget phone. Official images of it have been spotted by SamMobile, over at Samsung’s media asset portal, where they were released rather quietly.
The Galaxy A04e will come with Android 12 out of the box, a huge battery, and is looking to be a rather colorful offering with several options to choose from.
Here are the Galaxy A04e specs we know so far:
- 6.5-inch, 1600 × 900 (HD+) LCD display
- 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm, 188g
- 2 cameras on the back: a 13MP main camera and 2MP one for depth
- A 5MP front-facing camera
- An unspecified processor with 8 cores
- 3 or 4GB or RAM (depending on the market)
- Internal storage offerings of 32, 64 and 128GB
- A microSD card slot that can read cards up to 1TB
- A 5,000mAh battery
Great! Now let’s translate that into tangible human thoughts. With specifications like these, we can expect the phone to be on the cheaper side. That 5,000 mAh battery, combined with the lite parameters, is sure to guarantee a lasting charge.
That being said, the lack of some features is notable. There is no mention of 5G support, wireless charging or fast charging for that matter. With only 3 or 4GB of RAM, we wouldn’t expect the phone to impress with its performance.
The 13 MP camera will probably not be mind-blowing, especially since the phone doesn’t seem to have the processing power to back up any heavy computational photography. That 2 MP secondary camera is there for depth detection to — presumably — allow you to make Portrait Mode photos, but don’t expect wonders.
Similarly, the 5 MP selfie camera sounds like it will cover the basics when the lighting is good.
This device seems to be targeting users who aren’t interested in executing complicated, draining tasks or multitasking on their phones. Instead, it aims to deliver on a sturdy battery life and all the basic necessities that may be expected of a smartphone.
The 6.5-inch screen is an LCD panel, not Samsung’s excellent AMOLED technology. With a resolution of 1600 x 900, its pixels-per-inch density comes to about 282 — slightly below the coveted count of 320, where individual pixels become invisible to the naked eye.
Galaxy A04e: covering the basics - enough to stay in the budget market?
From what we know, the Galaxy A04e looks like a reliable phone at a low cost. As more details become available with time, we will see how this budget phone measures up to competition.
