Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official

Great! Now let’s translate that into tangible human thoughts. With specifications like these, we can expect the phone to be on the cheaper side. That 5,000 mAh battery, combined with the lite parameters, is sure to guarantee a lasting charge.



That being said, the lack of some features is notable. There is no mention of 5G support, wireless charging or fast charging for that matter. With only 3 or 4GB of RAM, we wouldn’t expect the phone to impress with its performance.



The 6.5-inch screen is an LCD panel, not Samsung’s excellent AMOLED technology. With a resolution of 1600 x 900, its pixels-per-inch density comes to about 282 — slightly below the coveted count of 320, where individual pixels become invisible to the naked eye.



The 13 MP camera will probably not be mind-blowing, especially since the phone doesn’t seem to have the processing power to back up any heavy computational photography. That 2 MP secondary camera is there for depth detection to — presumably — allow you to make Portrait Mode photos, but don’t expect wonders.



Similarly, the 5 MP selfie camera sounds like it will cover the basics when the lighting is good.



Galaxy A04e: covering the basics - enough to stay in the budget market?

This device seems to be targeting users who aren’t interested in executing complicated, draining tasks or multitasking on their phones. Instead, it aims to deliver on a sturdy battery life and all the basic necessities that may be expected of a smartphone.







From what we know, the Galaxy A04e looks like a reliable phone at a low cost. As more details become available with time, we will see how this budget phone measures up to competition.