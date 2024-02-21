Motorola Edge 50 Pro surfaces on various certification sites

Motorola seems to have some new handsets being prepped according to 91mobiles who spotted them on multiple certification sites including the FCC, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and the IMEI website. Besides the new phones, accessories and components such as a wireless charger, an adapter for wired charging, and a new battery were seen on TUV Rheinland. The latter tests, inspects, and certifies the safety of various products.





On the FCC website, On the FCC website, Motorola handsets with the model numbers XT2403-1, XT2403-2, XT2403-4, and XT2403-5 were discovered. According to 91mobiles, these phones could be the Motorola Edge 50 series. Model numbers XT2403-1 and XT2431-1 were listed on the BIS site. Per 91mobiles, the phones represented by model numbers in the range of XT2403-1 to XT2403-6 are probably different variants of the Motorola Edge 50/Edge 50 Pro. Model number XT2403-2 features support for E-SIM.









Here's an interesting confirmation that these phones are related to the Motorola Edge 50 series. On the IMEI website, model number XT2403-2 appears with the codename "Macan24." This is interesting because Hall-of-Fame leaker Evan Blass recently wrote in a tweet that "The upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro is codenamed "Macan." That means that the phones listed on the FCC and BIS websites could be different versions of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.









Other listings give us an indication that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for fast wired charging at up to 125W, and support for 50W wireless charging. This is based on Motorola's listings on the TUV Rheinland site which show:





50W wireless charger (model number MW-02).

Wired chargers up to 125W (model numbers MC-1250 to MC-1258).

4,500mAh battery (model number QM45).

Considering that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro was released in April 2023, we'd say that it looks like the Edge 50 Pro is on track to be released sometime this April.



