These are the most popular emojis of 2021

These are the most popular emojis of 20210
Today, that customary diversion involves emojis; namely, we've finally got a list of the most popular emojis that were used throughout the year 2021, just published by the official Unicode Consortium in charge of maintaining the universal emoji sets we know and love so well.
And according to them, apparently, the top eight emoji used worldwide are Face with Tears of Joy, Red Heart, Rolling on the Floor Laughing, Thumbs Up, Loudly Crying Face, Face Blowing a Kiss, Smiling Face with Hearts, and Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (we'd insert the actual emojis here, but unfortunately the system doesn't allow it).
Every year, the Unicode Consortium takes countless submissions of emoji proposals to be incorporated into universal mobile software, and we get at least a few cute newcomers every single year (such as these emojis, which are coming in 2022), once they are approved by the Consortium. And every year, the public generally acquire new favorites that they tend to use regularly when texting online.
The members that vote in new emojis, and keep track of their usage analytics, include Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Emojipedia, as well as other hardware and software companies that are part of the non-profit corporation that is the Unicode Consortium.
Now, no matter which emojis you tend to use the most, we encourage you to express yourself in whatever way makes you happy. This means that if showing your excitement online means screaming in chocolate-coated doughnut emojis and pizza slices, then by all means—do your thing. No one should be judged on their emoji choices, and we strictly stand by that. [Insert Grinning Cat with Smiling Eyes Here]