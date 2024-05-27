Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Meta to bring more color to WhatsApp with new chat theme customization on iOS
Meta-owned WhatsApp boasts over 3 billion monthly active users, making it one of the most popular messaging apps globally. Despite its popularity, users have longed for more customization options, a gap often filled by competitors like Telegram. However, it seems change is on the horizon, as reports suggest WhatsApp is working on a new customization feature.

In the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, the go-to source for WhatsApp updates, WABetaInfo found that Meta is tinkering with a new default chat theme feature.

 
The attached screenshot shows a section for selecting the default chat theme of the app. Similar to the branding color feature found in earlier WhatsApp beta updates for iOS, users will be able to choose a new color and wallpaper for the default chat theme from a selection of five different options:

  • Green
  • Blue
  • Black
  • Pink
  • Purple

Once you choose a color, it will automatically become the default chat theme, adjusting both the wallpaper and bubble color accordingly. In addition to tweaking chat bubbles and wallpaper, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature to control the app’s accent color. If launched, iOS users can switch the in-app button color from green to one of the previously mentioned shades.

Furthermore, choosing a default chat theme will only change your own interface and won’t affect how other chats appear. It is important to note that these features are still in development, so it may take Meta several months before they are available to the public – if the company decides to proceed with them at all. It is unclear at this time if Android users will also receive the same features.
