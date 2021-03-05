Marshall's first true wireless buds, Mode II, promise 'phenomenal sound' for a hefty price

Marshall Mode II Design and audio quality





The earbuds have portable design, and, according to Marshall, deliver a thunderous and rich audio experience with growling bass, natural-sounding mid volumes and crisp treble. The design of the new compact audio companion is featuring Marshall’s retro look, with the Mode II featuring an all black design with a gold accent.



The charging case of the earbuds uses black rubber and a leather like design for added durability. The Mode II is IPX4 certified for water resistance providing great durability. IPX4 means that in the event of getting some moisture the headsets are safe from damage.

Marshall Mode II specs, features, and battery life 5 hours battery life on a single charge

4 charges in the case, up to 25 hours of playback

2 hours case charging

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity

Transparency mode The case can fully charge the earbuds up to four times for a total playback time of up to 25 hours. It takes 2 hours for it to charge the earbuds from 0 to 100%. The case also features LED lights that show you what its battery level is.



The Marshall Mode II features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and touch navigation. This means that you can control music and phone calls by tapping one of the earbuds with your finger. Receiving and ending phone calls is done with a touch to either one of the earbuds.



Touching the left earbud controls the EQ settings, the native voice assistant, and the Transparency mode. Transparency mode is when you want to hear what is happening around you, without noise cancelling. This mode is especially effective when on the move in the busy and crowded city full of cars and people. Touching the right earbud controls your music playback.



The Marshall Mode II earbuds have two microphones, 10 meter Bluetooth range, and a dynamic audio driver. Each of the earbuds weights 4.75 grams or 0.17 ounces, while the charging case is 35 grams or 1.23 ounces. The earbuds’ frequency response is 20 Hz to 20 kHz with a driver sensitivity of 100.5 dB. The driver impedance is 16 Ω. Marshall Mode II price and release date

Price: $179

Launch: March 18



The new Marshall earbuds are priced at $179. Compared with the Apple's AirPods Pro going for $249, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro priced at $199 (check out our The Marshall Mode II earbuds are now available to preorder on the Marshal Headphones site , and are shipping on March 18. In the box, the earbuds include multiple ear tips in different sizes and a USB-C charging cable.The new Marshall earbuds are priced at $179. Compared with the Apple's AirPods Pro going for $249, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro priced at $199 (check out our reviews of the AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds Pro ), the Marshall Mod II is undercutting the two competitors, while promising the quality of a renowned audio brand.



