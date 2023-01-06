ESR is at CES: fantastic charging solutions, MagSafe enhanced!

Advertorial by ESR: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Popular accessory maker ESR has been in the game of cases and chargers since 2009, accumulating 100 million happy customers. Since the release of the iPhone 12, ESR has fully embraced Apple’s MagSafe system, looking for new and improved ways to utilize its magnetic latching and wireless charging capabilities. The company will be showing iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 users how they can level up their MagSafe experience, at CES 2023.