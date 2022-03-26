 Leak says Sony's long-rumored record breaking smartphone camera sensor is being tested - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Sony Camera

Leak says Sony's long-rumored record breaking smartphone camera sensor is being tested

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Leak says Sony's long-rumored record breaking smartphone camera sensor is being tested
Weibo is a Chinese based social media site and is the home of tipster Digital Chat Station (via GSM Arena) who was the first to inform the world about Qualcomm's new naming convention for its Snapdragon Application Processors. Today, he posted a new leak regarding smartphone camera sensors. Hopefully, your interest has been piqued.

The word from Digital Chat Station is that phone manufacturers are now testing the Sony Exmor IMX800, a 50MP camera sensor weighing in at 1/1.1 inches. That would make it slightly larger than Samsung's 50MP 1/1.12 inch GN2 sensor. In fact, Sony's Exmor IMX800 would be the largest smartphone camera sensor in the industry just edging out Sammy's GN2.

Sony's long rumored IMX800 camera sensor is tipped to debut on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra


The larger the camera sensor, the more light it can capture which improves the sharpness of an image, creates less noise, and delivers better quality bokeh blurs. The buzz around the water cooler is that Sony's rumored new sensor will be used on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Last year's Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports Samsung's 50MP GN2 camera sensor.

Of course, there are other ingredients besides the camera sensor that goes into the production of a great photo including the quality of the lens being used and any image optimization being employed. How do you think that those early Pixel phones with one 12MP camera sensor on the back became known for delivering one of the best-if not the best-photographic experiences on a handset?

Sony and Samsung are the top two suppliers of camera sensors for smartphones


Google's algorithms processing software helped give the Pixel line the reputation of producing the best photos on an Android phone. Having said all that, manufacturers still need to employ a good camera sensor to get the most from the photography systems used on their handsets. Sony and Samsung are the top two players in the industry and you'll find their sensors included in the specs of most good camera phones.

Also, keep in mind that when it comes to technology, records are made to be broken. At any moment Samsung, or even another tech company, could come out of left field with a larger smartphone sensor. For now though, if the leak is legit, the Sony Exmor IMX800 will wear the crown. We should point out that the Sony IMX800 has been the subject of rumors since early last year with some calling for it to become the first 1-inch camera sensor for a smartphone.

If Digital Chat Station is correct, the Exmor IMX800 will fall slightly short of one inch but we'd bet that a one-inch sensor will be coming sooner than later. As for the Exmor IMX800, now it is a matter of just sitting back and waiting for Sony to make this component official.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
by Alan Friedman,  0
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless