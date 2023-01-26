Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

The LastPass leak from last year keeps getting worse: users were affected after all

Apps
The LastPass leak from last year keeps getting worse: users were affected after all
LastPass parent company GoTo has come forward with an official statement that — for the fourth or fifth time now — changes the impact that last year’s leak had. Ultimately, the impact is larger than we last reported, but it is limited to users for other GoTo products.

User data related to GoTo services like Hamachi, RemotelyAnywhere, Join.me, Central and Pro has been extracted. The info itself was stored on a server, where the LastPass user creds were being held too. While the info was encrypted, the attackers managed to steal the encryption key as well. Oops!

The affected information varies by product and isn’t equal across the board, but may include account names, passwords, MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) settings, product settings and even product licenses. That’s a lot of information!

What is LastPass parent GoTo doing about the stolen user data?


Well, the right thing. They’ve started reaching out to affected customers with pointers as to what they can do to secure their accounts. They plan to offer additional help, if need be, but all affected customers have had their passwords reset immediately.

The good news is that at least nobody is getting robbed because of this, as GoTo doesn’t store payment info on their end. We can appreciate them being honest with their findings from this investigation, which has been going on pretty much since last August.

And, luckily, this doesn’t change the impact that the LastPass leak itself had. As such, no additional reason for concern has been uncovered by the investigation. Hopefully, all of this will blow over soon with no more shocking revelations.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless