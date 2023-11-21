Save $150 on the JBL Xtreme 3, one of the best party Bluetooth speakers through this sweet Black Friday deal

JBL Xtreme 3: Now $150 OFF on Amazon! Get the JBL Xtreme 3 from Amazon and save $150. The speaker has amazing sound, nice battery life, and great durability. $150 off (39%) $229 95 $379 95 Buy at Amazon

Just like everything nice in this world, a proper Bluetooth speaker for parties will usually set you back a lot of cash. However, the good news is that you can currently snatch one of the best Bluetooth party speakers out there for way, way less than usual.Currently, Amazon is offering a sweet 39% discount on the amazing JBL Xtreme 3 for Black Friday. And when we subtract 39% of the speaker's usual price tag, it becomes clear you now have the chance to score awesome savings of $150 if you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal right now while the opportunity is still presenting itself.Since it's made to provide sound for big gatherings, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a bit large, which means you can't just grab it up and take it along on your hiking adventures! That said, the speaker comes with a carrying strap for easier portability.Also, thanks to its larger dimensions, the JBL Xtreme 3 has enough space to fit two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL bass radiators, thanks to which it offers a loud sound perfect for a big party. In addition to its awesome sound capabilities, the speaker also comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it incredible durability.Additionally, the JBL Xtreme 3 supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, allowing it to connect with other PartyBoost-compatible JBL speakers for an even more amazing listening experience.As for battery life, the JBL Xtreme 3 should be able to last you up to 15 hours on a single charge. However, keep in mind that it probably won't last you that long if you are using the speaker at its full capabilities since battery life depends on how loud you are blasting your songs.The JBL Xtreme 3 indeed has a lot to offer. Furthermore, it's currently a real bargain with Amazon's awesome $150 Black Friday discount. However, since no one knows how long this deal will stay up for grabs, we suggest you not miss out on this opportunity and just grab a brand-new JBL Xtreme 3 at a heavily reduced price right now.