Plunging to their lowest price yet, JBL Tune 770NC headphones are now a sub-$80 bargain





JBL Tune 770NC: Now at their lowest price! Amazon is selling the JBL Tune 770NC at a massive 38% discount, bringing them down to their lowest price yet. You can snag a pair for just under $80 and save $50 in the process. The headphones deliver great sound, have a comfortable design, and offer up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge. Don't hesitate and save today! $50 off (38%) Buy at Amazon



With their well-padded headband and large earcups with lots of cushioning, the JBL Tune 770NC are comfortable to wear and provide a great fit. They also deliver a balanced sound with a focus on bass. While the low end is strong, the middle sounds are clear, and the highs are bright, though some details may be harder to pick up. What's more, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the 10-band EQ in their companion JBL Headphones app.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



An area where these fellas stand out, though, is battery life. They should be able to provide up to 44 hours with their ANC turned on and up to a whopping 70 hours without ANC.



Overall, for $80 you'll get comfortable headphones with good sound, incredible battery life, and decent ANC. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair of brand-new JBL Tune 770NC today! With their well-padded headband and large earcups with lots of cushioning, the JBL Tune 770NC are comfortable to wear and provide a great fit. They also deliver a balanced sound with a focus on bass. While the low end is strong, the middle sounds are clear, and the highs are bright, though some details may be harder to pick up. What's more, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the 10-band EQ in their companion JBL Headphones app.They also offer good active noise cancellation for the price. While not the best on the market, their ANC is strong enough to reduce powerful low-frequency sounds.An area where these fellas stand out, though, is battery life. They should be able to provide up to 44 hours with their ANC turned on and up to a whopping 70 hours without ANC.Overall, for $80 you'll get comfortable headphones with good sound, incredible battery life, and decent ANC. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair of brand-new JBL Tune 770NC today!

Good-sounding headphones usually don't come cheap. But if you hurry up and take advantage of this offer now, you can score a pair at a pretty affordable price.Amazon is selling the capable JBL Tune 770NC at a massive 38% discount, bringing them under the $80 mark. We should note that this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these cans, making this deal even more tempting. Since these puppies usually cost around $130 and are now just under $80, saving you $50, this deal is too good to pass up. You should act fast, though, as this is a limited-time offer and you never know when it might expire.