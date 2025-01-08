Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Plunging to their lowest price yet, JBL Tune 770NC headphones are now a sub-$80 bargain

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person with a backpack and JBL Tune 770NC headphones holding a bicycle while standing at the entrance of a train, ready to board.
Good-sounding headphones usually don't come cheap. But if you hurry up and take advantage of this offer now, you can score a pair at a pretty affordable price.

Amazon is selling the capable JBL Tune 770NC at a massive 38% discount, bringing them under the $80 mark. We should note that this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these cans, making this deal even more tempting. Since these puppies usually cost around $130 and are now just under $80, saving you $50, this deal is too good to pass up. You should act fast, though, as this is a limited-time offer and you never know when it might expire.

JBL Tune 770NC: Now at their lowest price!

Amazon is selling the JBL Tune 770NC at a massive 38% discount, bringing them down to their lowest price yet. You can snag a pair for just under $80 and save $50 in the process. The headphones deliver great sound, have a comfortable design, and offer up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge. Don't hesitate and save today!
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


With their well-padded headband and large earcups with lots of cushioning, the JBL Tune 770NC are comfortable to wear and provide a great fit. They also deliver a balanced sound with a focus on bass. While the low end is strong, the middle sounds are clear, and the highs are bright, though some details may be harder to pick up. What's more, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the 10-band EQ in their companion JBL Headphones app.

They also offer good active noise cancellation for the price. While not the best on the market, their ANC is strong enough to reduce powerful low-frequency sounds.

An area where these fellas stand out, though, is battery life. They should be able to provide up to 44 hours with their ANC turned on and up to a whopping 70 hours without ANC.

Overall, for $80 you'll get comfortable headphones with good sound, incredible battery life, and decent ANC. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair of brand-new JBL Tune 770NC today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless