Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 complete camera specs: here's the roundup across all new models

From boosted, clever selfies to all-new fancy telephoto snappers: Apple is focused on photography and videography.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Articles Camera iPhone
Three iPhones on a black background.
Let's see what the new iPhone 17 family offers in terms of cameras.

In order to make the best possible choice – and avoid wasting your money – you have to know what you're dealing with.

Do you need the thinnest iPhone Air? Or the baseline iPhone 17? Maybe you need the iPhone 17 Pro flagship: there's a model that covers most needs out there.

Let's find the best iPhone for you.

What's new across the lineup


Only the baseline iPhone 17 offers the A19 chipset, while the other three models come equipped with the A19 Pro. Now, for taking pictures, the sensor and lens in a camera are paramount, but if you want to edit with the ultimate speed, you might want to consider the A19 Pro.

Sadly, no 8K video recording has been introduced with the iPhone 17 family, but the Camera Control button is here – those who love it, will rejoice. Those who dislike it, will just continue to take pictures through their touchscreen.


iPhone 17iPhone AiriPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max
ChipsetA19A19 ProA19 Pro
Camera Control buttonYesYesYes
48 MP mainYesYesYes
48 MP ultra-wide YesYes
48 MP telephotoYes
New selfie cameraYesYesYes


iPhone 17: two cameras on the back



The vanilla iPhone 17 is meant for those who take pictures and videos often, but do not need to spend extra on finer camera equipment. The iPhone 17 comes with a practical, new selfie snapper and an upgraded ultra-wide.

iPhone 17 is great for those who love ultra-wide compositions, as the iPhone Air has just a main camera on its back.

Here's the new ultra-wide snapper


The iPhone 17 introduces a new 48 MP ultra-wide camera that captures way more detail than that of the previous generation. This allows for finer wide-angle shots, macro photography, and creative framing options. Users can capture expansive landscapes or close-up subjects with greater clarity, and the enhanced sensor improves performance in low light for sharper, more accurate results.

Main camera with extra Photographic Styles


The Fusion main camera also features a 48 MP sensor and an integrated 2x telephoto lens (via sensor crop-in), combining two capabilities in one. It should provide detailed images with natural color reproduction and works with next-generation Photographic Styles, including a new Bright option in iOS 26, to adjust highlights, shadows, and skin tones in real time. These features provide more flexibility when composing shots and allow users to customize the look of their photos directly on the device.

Recommended Stories

New front-facing camera


For selfies and video, the iPhone 17 includes a redesigned Center Stage front camera with a square sensor and up to 18 MP resolution. It allows photos and videos in both portrait and landscape while holding the phone vertically, and AI automatically adjusts the field of view for group shots.

The front camera also supports ultra-stabilized 4K HDR video, Dual Capture for simultaneous front and rear recording, and keeps users centered during FaceTime or other video calls.

iPhone Air: a single camera, but with a twist



Being the thinnest and lightest iPhone 17 of them all, the new iPhone Air is the perfect choice for those who want the ultimate pocketability.

The tradeoff is that there's just a single main camera on the rear, but through simple sensor crop-in, you get a 2x "telephoto" – true, it's not optical, but it's something.

Main camera and a Camera Control button


The iPhone Air introduces a 48 MP Fusion main camera system that offers popular 28mm and 35mm focal lengths (via digital zoom crop), while the large 2.0µm quad-pixel sensor with sensor-shift OIS promise cool low-light performance. The 2x telephoto mode (again, via sensor crop-in) enhances subjects by an updated Photonic Engine that captures more accurate colors and details.

The good news is that the Camera Control button is present on the thinnest iPhone Air as well.

No wide-angle, but here's a solution


If you're a fan of ultra-wide shots, it's best to look elsewhere, as the iPhone Air doesn't offer such a dedicated snapper. If you take a photo of a still object, or a landscape, you can fake an ultra-wide shot.

One could use the panorama mode, slowly panning your phone to capture a wider scene. Once stitched, you can crop or adjust the image to mimic an ultra-wide shot.

Up to 18 MP selfies


Like the other iPhone 17 models, the iPhone Air takes advantage of the new square sensor in the front-facing camera. Landscape-oriented selfies can be taken on the iPhone Air while holding it vertically, which is nice.

iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro: four cameras in total



Clearly, the iPhone 17 Pro duo is meant for those among us who value mobile photography and videography above all. There's a dedicated zoom camera on the rear, which has been greatly updated. The selfie camera is also enhanced in a clever way, plus: the Digital Zoom now goes to 40x.

New telephoto


The big news is that the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models offer a revamped, 56% larger 48 MP sensor on their dedicated telephoto cameras. The larger the sensor, the more light it absorbs. The more light, the higher the image (or video) quality. The 4x optical zoom (100mm equivalent focal length) doubles as a 8x zoom (200mm) through sensor crop-in and software optimizations.

Selfie goes from 12 MP to 18 MP


The Pro models also use the same new square sensor for the selfie camera. Given the iPhone 16 Pro Max used a 12 MP selfie sensor, the new one – 18 MP sounds way better. Of course, Center Stage is also present here, so you'll fit everyone in landscape orientation by holding the iPhone vertically.

Digital zoom now goes to 40x


The updated Photonic Engine uses advanced machine learning to maintain detail, reduce noise, and improve color accuracy in photos. Digital zoom now reaches up to 40x, giving users more flexibility when framing shots. Photographic Styles are here, too, and offer additional customization, including a new Bright style in iOS 26 that enhances skin tones and adds subtle vibrance to images.

Which one of the new iPhones is the right for you?

Vote View Result


iPhone 17 complete camera specs: here&#039;s the roundup across all new models

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 •

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless