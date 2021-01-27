Halfway through this year, Apple will reportedly start iPad production in a new country
Last November, we passed along a report from Reuters claiming that Apple was in discussions with its top contract manufacturer Foxconn about moving some iPad production to Vietnam. The goal is to reduce the number of devices that Apple has manufactured in China. A report published today by Nikkei Asia (via The Verge) parrots the November story by saying that Apple could start producing iPads in Vietnam with one new wrinkle added. The Vietnamese assembly lines could start humming during the middle of this year.
Vietnam has come a long way and is now an up and coming tech center. In July 2019, Apple started trial production of the AirPods in the country. Last year, a report concluded that 30% of Apple's 2020 AirPods production would take place in Vietnam..
One of the most important things that Apple needs to see when selecting a country to produce its devices in is proximity to a proven supply chain. Apple needs suppliers that will deliver parts and components in the quantity and quality that the company needs.
Apple is expected to launch several new iPads this year as the pandemic has led to increased demand for tablets from those working from home and from students learning from home. As soon as this March, we could see Apple release new iPad Pro models. Recently we showed you leaked 11-inch and 12.9-inch CAD renders that leaked, revealing very little change in design from the previous iPad Pro model.