Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug





But luckily for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users, Apple was able to find a problem with the software which it corrected with the update. There were also some other issues including one that left the display completely black while setting up the device. Another problem resolved by the update had prevented the touchscreen from working on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 models after being serviced.

MacRumors has found evidence that iOS 16.0.3 is in the pipeline. Some of the bugs that need attention include one that allows the Apple Mail app to crash and lock you out of your own account if an email is opened from someone using a certain string in the "from" field. On some iPhone models, with the screen brightness set on low, users have complained about seeing flickering images on the display.





Other festering problems include low volume on phone calls using an iPhone 14 Pro model with CarPlay, and issues editing a video that uses the Cinematic Mode feature. This feature switches the focus between two subjects leaving one blurred in the background while the other is sharp and clear.









The icon will not only display the battery life remaining in percentage terms, it will also graphically show how much battery life is left by using a color inside the battery icon representing the percentage of the charge remaining. For example, if you have 67% of battery life remaining, this color will fill up two-thirds of the battery icon. If you have half of your battery life remaining, half of the icon will be filled with that color. And the percentage in numerical form will also be placed inside the icon.



