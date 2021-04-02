Instagram to use AI for blocking offensive comments

At the moment, Instagram allows you to filter out comments via the Hide Offensive Comments option, found within the Privacy section of settings.









You can also manually select the set of words to block out, if you don’t trust the algorithm. Recently, Apple’s Safari made news with its weird bug that doesn’t allow users to search for anything ‘Asian’-related, if the Limit Adult Content feature is enabled. We hope Instagram doesn't follow into a similar trap and addresses any issues, before they arise.



The new algorithm is supposed to use machine learning in order to sort out through offensive words and content, and prevent it from reaching your, or your kid’s feed.



It seems to be based on commonly reported words (by users), and the toggle for it is called Hide More Comments (which sounds quite vague, by the way).



We’ll keep you updated when the feature makes it out of testing.

Social media is fun, but any platform attracts abusive trolls every now and then. Therefore, it’s great news that Instagram’s team is working on a new tool to let you filter out comments that may be offensive to you.