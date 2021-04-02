Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apps

Instagram to use AI for blocking offensive comments

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Apr 02, 2021, 1:43 AM
Instagram to use AI for blocking offensive comments
Social media is fun, but any platform attracts abusive trolls every now and then. Therefore, it’s great news that Instagram’s team is working on a new tool to let you filter out comments that may be offensive to you.

At the moment, Instagram allows you to filter out comments via the Hide Offensive Comments option, found within the Privacy section of settings.


You can also manually select the set of words to block out, if you don’t trust the algorithm. Recently, Apple’s Safari made news with its weird bug that doesn’t allow users to search for anything ‘Asian’-related, if the Limit Adult Content feature is enabled. We hope Instagram doesn't follow into a similar trap and addresses any issues, before they arise.

The new algorithm is supposed to use machine learning in order to sort out through offensive words and content, and prevent it from reaching your, or your kid’s feed.

It seems to be based on commonly reported words (by users), and the toggle for it is called Hide More Comments (which sounds quite vague, by the way).

We’ll keep you updated when the feature makes it out of testing.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Microsoft teams up with the US Army in a $22bn deal: Is AR the future?
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Apple aiming to announce mixed reality headset in 'next several months'
Popular stories
Apple’s Safari doesn’t allow people to search the word ‘Asian’, but why?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless