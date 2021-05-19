Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Android

IFA 2021 is officially canceled due to 'health uncertainties'

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 19, 2021, 7:55 AM
IFA 2021 is officially canceled due to 'health uncertainties'
After originally planning a full-scale return this September in Berlin, the organizers of IFA 2021 have announced that this year’s edition of the consumer electronics trade show has been canceled.

IFA 2022 is now the focus


The organizers cited the “rapid emergence of new COVID-19 variants” around the world and “continued uncertainties” about the speed of global vaccine rollout programs for the cancellation.

Per data collected by Bloomberg, over 1.51 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally at an average of around 25 million each day. However, the bulk of these have been distributed across the US, Europe, and China.

In addition to that, part of the Messe Berlin exhibition area, where IFA is hosted each year, is still being used as a vaccination center and emergency hospital. Both are likely to be required for longer than originally expected. With that in mind, IFA 2021 has been canceled and the organizers are now thinking about IFA 2022.

Interestingly, MWC 2021 is still technically happening as an in-person event from June 28 to July 1. Big names like Samsung have pulled out already, though, so a full cancelation in the coming weeks would be far from surprising.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The Olympic Samsung Galaxy S21 edition just got revealed
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Olympic Samsung Galaxy S21 edition just got revealed
Galaxy Watch 4 new OS confirmed, more feature leaks
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Galaxy Watch 4 new OS confirmed, more feature leaks
Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021)
by Radoslav Minkov, Georgi Zarkov,  32
Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021)
Sony's new Xperia Ace II goes official, but not many will be able to get it
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Sony's new Xperia Ace II goes official, but not many will be able to get it
Specs and prices for Samsung's next budget Android tablet leak
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Specs and prices for Samsung's next budget Android tablet leak
Spotify updates Android and iPhone apps to improve accessibility
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify updates Android and iPhone apps to improve accessibility

Featured stories

Popular stories
Android 12 is official with new visuals, revamped interface, and stricter privacy
Popular stories
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: preliminary comparison
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to have a new design and a new color option
Popular stories
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless