You can now manage your iCloud passwords on Windows easily with new iCloud for Windows update

The new iCloud for Windows 12.5 update brings useful password management features



With this new update, password management and syncing between iCloud and Windows becomes easier for users who have to switch between a Windows PC and an iPhone or Mac. The search option also brings more flexibility than the browser extension.







A new useful feature for people syncing their iCloud with their Windows PC is coming now with the iCloud for Windows 12.5 update. It lets you sync your passwords, search through them, delete or update your login info, reports The Verge Apple has published a support article explaining how you can easily manage your iCloud-stored passwords from your Windows PC, using the iCloud for Windows app. Understandably, the changes you make here will be synced to your Apple devices.Apple added some support for iCloud Passwords on Windows earlier this year. In January, the iCloud for Windows app gained support for a Chrome extension that would let you use passwords from your iCloud and passwords saved in Chrome.Keep in mind that this app is not a dedicated password manager (such as the Keychain on Mac), but it brings needed improvements in the way Windows users manage their iCloud passwords.The new 12.5 update is available now, and you can fetch it when you go to the Windows Store and you search for updates. If you haven't yet set up iCloud Password syncing to your Windows PC, you have to enable the option from your iCloud Settings.A requirement is to have two-faction authentication for your Apple account, and your Apple device should run iOS 14 or macOS 11 or later. Additionally, you need to have Windows Hello set up on your PC.