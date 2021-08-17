You can now manage your iCloud passwords on Windows easily with new iCloud for Windows update

You can now manage your iCloud passwords on Windows easily with new iCloud for Windows update0
The new iCloud for Windows 12.5 update brings useful password management features
Apple has published a support article explaining how you can easily manage your iCloud-stored passwords from your Windows PC, using the iCloud for Windows app. Understandably, the changes you make here will be synced to your Apple devices.
With this new update, password management and syncing between iCloud and Windows becomes easier for users who have to switch between a Windows PC and an iPhone or Mac. The search option also brings more flexibility than the browser extension.
Keep in mind that this app is not a dedicated password manager (such as the Keychain on Mac), but it brings needed improvements in the way Windows users manage their iCloud passwords.
A requirement is to have two-faction authentication for your Apple account, and your Apple device should run iOS 14 or macOS 11 or later. Additionally, you need to have Windows Hello set up on your PC.