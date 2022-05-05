Survey reveals that Android users do this better than iPhone users





As Jerry puts it in the company's blog, "It’s no secret that many iPhone devotees look down at their Android-carrying fellow humans. Many iPhone users, who are younger and make more money, don’t want to date Android users, and some say they wouldn’t even message someone who didn’t have an iPhone."

Life insurance comparison firm Jerry says its surveys reveal that Android users are better drivers than iPhone users



Jerry says that Android users are "more open, honest, and humble — and less interested in luxuries and social status." And Jerry's survey concludes that Android users are also better drivers than iPhone users. The company analyzed the driving behavior of 20,000 drivers collected over 13 million kilometers of driving (1.61 miles in each kilometer). The results? Android users are much better behind the steering wheel than Android users.





Android users had higher and safer-driving scores than iPhone users in every single category including overall safe driving, speeding, distraction, turning, braking, and accelerating. The widest margin was in the distraction category meaning that it was easier for Android users to keep their hands off of their phones while driving. That doesn't sound like a ringing endorsement for Android phone manufacturers.





Can you imagine an Android phone manufacturer promoting that its handset is the best because users don't like to handle it when they have nothing to do? Neither do we which is why you might not see either Apple or Google put much promotion into this story.







Metrics that usually are good at predicting safe-driving scores such as age, gender, marital status, education, and credit rating, all were in favor of Android users. The highest scores went to "older people who are married, homeowners, who live in the Midwest, have bachelor's or more advanced degrees, and higher credit ratings. This also was the case for Android and iOS users separately.

Watch out! There could be an iPhone user driving in back of you







Normally, PhDs get the highest driving scores, followed by those with master's and bachelor's degrees. Still, Android users who didn't graduate high school outscored iPhone users with PhDs, master's, and bachelor's degrees. Android users in the lowest credit rating tier did better than iPhone users in the highest credit rating tier. And while you might think that maturity is a great predictor of driving scores, Android users in all age brackets topped iPhone users in all of those brackets.





And if the results weren't surprising enough, there were twice as many iPhone users as Android users in the dataset. According to Jerry, "that means when we say, for example, that homeowners outperformed non-homeowners generally, while Android-using non-homeowners outperformed iPhone homeowners, those baseline results weren’t due to an outsized number of high-performing Android users determining the overall scores.





So when we tell you to be careful driving, we're telling you that there could be an iPhone user driving the car right behind you!







Jerry has given us some great material to include with this story such as the charts that accompany it. Jerry (which used to be known as Jerry.ai) is available to be installed on your iPhone by tapping on this link . Since you are an iPhone user, please wait until you are not driving to install the Jerry app. You don't want this driving thing to be harder for you than it obviously is already.



