Huawei Watch GT 3 hands-on: continuous oxygen saturation, AI Running Coach





Huawei Watch GT 3 hands-on preview, specs and features

Available in a masculine 46mm and elegant 42mm versions, the Huawei Watch GT 3 have brighter, more resolute displays compared to their predecessors, and a design that actually looks like a timepiece, not a nerdy gizmo.

The larger, stainless steel 46mm model sports a 1.43" AMOLED screen with a rather impressive 466 x 466 resolution, while the 42mm Watch GT 3 keeps it svelter with a 1.32" display and a thinner, lighter body. For the sake of battery life, that is, as the smaller GT 3 almost halves the larger's 8 days of battery life with heavy use, two weeks with moderate mantra.

The slimmed down 46mm Watch GT 3 is 11mm thick, while the 42mm model shaves off some of that to reach a svelte 10.2mm physique, thinner than the Apple Watch . The watches looked and felt just as promised in person on our wrist, sturdy and elegant each in their own way, as you can see from our Huawei Watch GT 3 hands-on pictures below. The screens are very bright and clear to look at, while Huawei has put a real effort in the variety of watch faces to choose from from the get-go.



A big, easy to rotate crown features prominently on the right side of the watches, used to navigate the new HarmonyOS A big, easy to rotate crown features prominently on the right side of the watches, used to navigate the new HarmonyOS 2.1 with new interface and service extras like the distinctive Healthy Living Shamrock, while a rectangular action button sits right below it and evokes the more than a 100 exercise modes to choose from for faster access:









In terms of the Watch GT 3 hardware upgrades we get a faster processor and new TruSeen 5.0+ sensor with more optical receptors for more accurate readings with an added optical film that reduces interference.





Thanks to these upgrades there is a better continuous saturation monitoring system that would alert you if your blood oxygen falls too low - a very welcome feature in these trying COVID-19 times. To be frank, we did find the heart rate measuring feature to take off a bit faster than on the GT 2 models, yet when it comes to the oxygen saturation measurements, they move at the same snail pace until the GT 3 takes an accurate reading. Oh, well, we'd turn on continuous monitoring system and report on it as soon as we review these puppies.





There is a body temperature measurement system now as well, which showed us going to the freezing point, but it needs way more time for calibration in order to be accurate than what we were able to give it during the frantic hands-on sessions with the GT 3 on the show floor.





In any case, the up to 14 days of battery life, constant saturation and temperature monitoring, and new and improved fitness features like fresh exercise modes with more precise reports, should be enough to pique your interest when Huawei's new timepieces hit the shelves.









Huawei Watch GT 3 price and release date







Watch GT 3 46mm – Active: £229.99

Watch GT 3 46mm – Classic: £249.99

Watch GT 3 46mm – Elite: £299.99

Watch GT 3 42mm – Active: £209.99

Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant: £229.99

Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant (Milanese Strap): £279.99 The 42mm/46mm Watch GT 3 models are available to preorder right now at Huawei's store, while the official Watch GT 3 release date is pegged for November 10 or November 11, depending on the market. As GT 3 preorder bonuses in various markets you get Huawei's FreeBuds 4i true wireless headphones and a 12-month subscription to the Adidas Running Premium service. The Huawei Watch GT 3 price? Well, here are the UK ones, straight from Huawei's mouth: