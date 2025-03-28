Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Huawei hits record revenue after selling 45 million phones in 2024

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei
The new Huawei Pura X foldable.
After years of survival mode, Huawei is about to kiss those US-imposed sanctions goodbye and report big revenue numbers.

The company will soon present its annual results and it's expected to confirm the revenue for 2024 to be 860 billion yuan (about $118 billion directly converted). This figure is so close to Huawei's 2020 revenue peak, when it was 891 billion yuan. Right away, Huawei was cut from accessing advanced tech and 5G-supporting chips.

Huawei then entered what could be described as a "survival mode", but thanks to a push on the software, chip-making and smart-driving technology fronts, the firm is now out of it.

Huawei has spent the past few years adapting to US restrictions by expanding into new industries and developing alternatives to Western technology. Initially, company executives described the situation as a battle for survival, pushing Huawei to find new revenue streams and collaborate more closely with local Chinese authorities and state-backed firms.

However, its stance has grown more confident. In a meeting with President Xi Jinping last May, Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, said China's concerns over domestic chip and software shortages had eased.



While Huawei has not provided a detailed breakdown of its revenue sources, it has confirmed a return to growth in its consumer electronics division and rapid expansion in the automotive sector. Reports suggest the company shipped over 45 million smartphones in 2024, marking a year-over-year increase of at least 25%, though chip production challenges persist.

Since facing US sanctions, Huawei has explored new opportunities, including building 5G infrastructure for mining operations and supplying energy storage systems for data centers. After losing access to Google's Android and Oracle's software, it developed its own operating system, HarmonyOS, now running on over a billion devices, as well as a proprietary enterprise resource planning system called 'MetaERP'.

Without access to US semiconductor technology, it has also designed its own advanced chips, competing with Nvidia in artificial intelligence hardware.

In the automotive industry, Huawei has positioned itself as a leader in autonomous driving technology, working with state-owned automakers to strengthen China's electric vehicle sector. The company's M7 and M9 models, featuring Huawei's driver-assistance technology, have become bestsellers.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless