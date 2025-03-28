Huawei hits record revenue after selling 45 million phones in 2024

While Huawei has not provided a detailed breakdown of its revenue sources, it has confirmed a return to growth in its consumer electronics division and rapid expansion in the automotive sector. Reports suggest the company shipped over 45 million smartphones in 2024, marking a year-over-year increase of at least 25%, though chip production challenges persist.Since facing US sanctions, Huawei has explored new opportunities, including building 5G infrastructure for mining operations and supplying energy storage systems for data centers. After losing access to Google's Android and Oracle's software, it developed its own operating system, HarmonyOS, now running on over a billion devices, as well as a proprietary enterprise resource planning system called 'MetaERP'.Without access to US semiconductor technology, it has also designed its own advanced chips, competing with Nvidia in artificial intelligence hardware.In the automotive industry, Huawei has positioned itself as a leader in autonomous driving technology, working with state-owned automakers to strengthen China's electric vehicle sector. The company's M7 and M9 models, featuring Huawei's driver-assistance technology, have become bestsellers.