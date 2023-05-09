Huawei P60 Pro and foldable Mate X3 flagships launch globally with unique cameras and design





Huawei P60 Pro price and specs





EUR 1199 / GBP 1199.99 for the 8GB RAM / 256GB storage version

EUR 1399 / GBP 1299.99 for the 12GB RAM / 512GB storage version

Release: May 9 at Huawei's store and May 22 at major retailers





The P60 Pro starts from €1199 and offers a unique Pearl Texture Design, " which incorporates natural mineral pearl powder into the smartphone’s device to create an illuminative and lustrous effect, achieving a unique natural texture like the Mother of Pearl ," says Huawei. The other color that the P60 Pro is available in is black with Anti-Fingerprint Feather-Sand Glass coating.





The ultrathin 8.3mm design is not all there is to the P60 Pro, though, as it also sports a unique quad-curved display with tough Kunlun cover glass. The display is of the high-end LTPO OLED variety that allows e 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and is the only one with double certification for credible wide gamut coverage and precise color projection. The thin P60 Pro is also much lighter than most other flagship phones at exactly 200g.









Other notable Huawei P60 Pro specs include a Snapdragon 8-series processor, 4815 mAh battery capacity, and quick 88W charging speeds, as well as ultrafast 50W wireless charging abilities. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing export restrictions drama, P60 Pro users will have to make do with 4G download speeds which may not be that big of a deal if the LTE network they hook up to is robust enough.

Huawei P60 Pro Display 6.7 inches

2700 x 1220 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)

13 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G

8GB RAM Storage 256GB, Nano Memory (NM) Battery 4815 mAh OS Android

View full specs

Huawei P60 Pro camera





The P60 Pro comes equipped with an Ultra-Lighting XMAGE camera kit that brings some mobile photography firsts to the table and earned the highest DxOMark score. The overhauled optical system is headed by a 48MP Ultra Lighting main camera equipped with F1.4-F4.0 Auto-Adjustable Physical Aperture, High Transmittance Lens Group, and an RYYB SuperSensing sensor.





According to Huawei, these hardware improvements " produce vivid photography in low-light settings " and " ultra-high dynamic range in scenes with higher light-to-dark ratios such as sunrise and sunset, dawn and dusk ," capturing even the minute texture details like the shining of smooth glass surfaces.



Preparing to battle the breathtaking zoom camera on the latest Oppo Find X6 Pro, the Huawei P60 Pro has been equipped with a "revolutionary" Night Vision Telephoto camera with F2.1 aperture that is the biggest on a phone with folding periscope zoom system. The telephoto camera also sports a lens group and RYYB SuperSensing sensor that allow it to capture more light just like the main camera.



The new Long Travel Slide Zoom Lens Group feature allows for better control of the focusing distance and sharper images from the macro to the furthest zoom levels.





Huawei Mate X3 Pro price and release





Mate X3 price: EUR 2199 | GBP 1999.99

Mate X3 release date in UK and EU: May 26 or May 22, preorders start May 9





Adding to the buzz surrounding the P60 Pro release today, Huawei is also launching its latest Mate X3 foldable flagship phone globally, with general availability in Europe on May 22 and the UK on May 26, but preorder sales launching today.





The Mate X3 is Huawei's latest foldable with main 7.85-inch display closing inward like on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a 6.4-inch external display, both with 120Hz refresh rate. The innovative hinge design allows for closing without gaps and the Mate X3 sports an extremely thin and light design despite the presence of the best camera kit on a foldable at this moment that includes a periscope camera capable of 5x optical zoom.



