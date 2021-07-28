Huawei's no longer a top-five smartphone brand in China

International Data Corporation

IDC

Vivo and Oppo were ahead in the Chinese smartphone market

Leading the Chinese smartphone market in Q2 2021 were Vivo and Oppo with 18.6 million and 16.5 million shipments, respectively. Vivo’s shipments increased 23.6% whereas Oppo’s were up 17.3% during the quarter.Vivo has found success with the affordable Y Series, as well as the smartphones it commercializes under sub-brand iQOO. The Vivo X and S lines helped maintain its position in the premium segment.Oppo, on the other hand, had several A-series devices that were popular, including the A32 and A55. Demand for Reno devices wasn’t as stable due to the age of models, but the recently announced Reno 6 series should give the brand a boost in the coming months.