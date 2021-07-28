Huawei's no longer a top-five smartphone brand in China

Huawei's no longer a top-five smartphone brand in China4
Huawei is (almost) dead, long live Honor!
The International Data Corporation (IDC) reports that smartphone shipments in China reached 78.1 million units in the second quarter of 2021, down 11% year-on-year due to the lack of new devices and the ongoing chip shortage.
Something positive has arisen from Huawei’s ashes, though. Former sub-brand Honor entered the top 5 for the first time. It shipped 6.9 million smartphones and accounted for 8.9% of the market during the quarter, despite having few devices on sale.
Honor’s shipments are down 46% compared to the same period last year, but the brand is now well-positioned to absorb most of what remains of Huawei’s China smartphone business, meaning it could soon overtake Apple.
Speaking of Apple, the company is said to have experienced 17% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021. IDC reports that it shipped 8.6 million iPhone units in China between April and June.
On Apple’s recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company had experienced a “particularly strong response” to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in the Greater China region.
Apple had the top 2 best-selling smartphones in China
Tim Cook also said Apple has the top 2 best-selling smartphones in China, which are presumably the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s unclear how well the vanilla iPhone 12 models and older iPhone 11 have performed.
The big winner in China last quarter was Xiaomi, which increased its market share to 17.2% and experienced impressive 47% year-on-year growth. IDC says it shipped 13.4 million smartphones in total.
Xiaomi has continued to invest in online channels to take advantage of local celebrations. At the same time, it ensured a presence offline through better cooperation with retail partners in China.
The affordable Redmi K40 series proved crucial to the brand in the highly competitive mid-range segment. The brand was also able to boost its revenue and profit margins with more expensive products like the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.
Xiaomi to the moon!
Vivo and Oppo were ahead in the Chinese smartphone market
Leading the Chinese smartphone market in Q2 2021 were Vivo and Oppo with 18.6 million and 16.5 million shipments, respectively. Vivo’s shipments increased 23.6% whereas Oppo’s were up 17.3% during the quarter.
Vivo has found success with the affordable Y Series, as well as the smartphones it commercializes under sub-brand iQOO. The Vivo X and S lines helped maintain its position in the premium segment.